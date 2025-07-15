Leading fashion e-tailer Oh Polly has chosen 7Learnings as its pricing technology partner to optimize pricing across the UK market. Known for its bold, trend-setting collections and strong social media presence, Oh Polly uses 7Learnings' predictive pricing platform to boost profitability while delivering more precise value to its customers.

With millions of customers and a strong direct-to-consumer model, Oh Polly required a pricing solution that could keep pace with fast-moving trends, high SKU complexity, and demand volatility. 7Learnings will provide Oh Polly with an advanced predictive pricing solution that enables smarter discounting decisions, improved sell-through, and increased profitability across key product categories.

"Oh Polly is a great example of a modern digital brand that understands the power of data and pricing science," said Felix Hoffmann, CEO and Co-Founder of 7Learnings. "We're excited to support them in reaching their pricing goals in one of Europe's most competitive fashion markets."

The 7Learnings platform enables retailers to simulate pricing scenarios, predict demand changes, and optimize prices dynamically based on business goals. By simulating price changes and forecasting outcomes like revenue, profit, and conversion, retailers like Oh Polly can make highly accurate and profitable decisions across entire assortments, without relying on manual guesswork or static rules.

"With 7Learnings, we can make faster and more informed pricing decisions. Their platform gives us the visibility and precision we need to optimize for both profit and sell-through, especially in a fast-paced market like fashion." Mike Branney, Founder, Oh Polly

This partnership marks another significant milestone for 7Learnings' expansion in the UK, following recent collaborations with other leading fashion and lifestyle retailers.

About Oh Polly

Founded in 2015, Oh Polly is a well-established clothing brand with headquarters in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou. Solidifying its presence in the international women's clothing market, the brand's social-first business model is anchored by industry-leading Instagram and TikTok accounts, with a combined following of over 11.2 million as of April 2025, connecting its diverse, engaged, and trend-driven audience. Built on the values of empowerment and innovation, Oh Polly is committed to providing high-quality products, designed in London, and built around an ethical supply chain.

About 7Learnings

7Learnings provides an AI-powered retail optimization platform for B2C companies, pioneering the overarching optimization of pricing, performance marketing, and product ordering. With 7Learnings' machine learning algorithm, retailers and brands can predict the impact of pricing decisions, determine the optimal price for all products, and reduce manual labor by up to 80 percent. The solution has been rigorously tested in numerous A/B experiments and consistently delivers measurable performance improvements and profit increases of more than ten percent.

7Learnings was founded in Berlin in 2019 by Felix Hoffmann, Eiko van Hettinga, and Martin Nowak. Its clients include international companies such as Westwing, Bonprix, Tom Tailor, Tamaris, and DK Company.

