Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safe Life Expands to Asia - acquires HTM Medico in Singapore

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of HTM Medico, the leading distributor of AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in Singapore. Beyond the attractiveness of HTM Medico and its local market position, the acquisition is a major milestone for Safe Life as it marks the Group's entry into Asia.

Safe Life

HTM, short for "Help the Masses", is a long-standing beacon for public access AEDs in Singapore. For the past two decades the company has played an integral role in building out both public awareness of life saving measures when sudden cardiac arrest occurs, and public access to AEDs. HTM's innovative approach and strong management have built enduring relations with ministries of government, education institutions, and with private companies, and yielded substantial financial growth.

"This truly is a milestone acquisition. HTM is a clear leader in Singapore, and the country is also a great entry point for Safe Life into the Asia-Pacific region." says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "A seasoned team led by Don Mok who is a very passionate founder has done very well operationally whilst also delivering and placing AEDs in innovative ways, and they have been doing this for a long time. HTM now joining the Safe Life platform will fuel even more growth."

Safe Life continues to stay true to its strategy of platform strength combined with local entrepreneurship; HTM Medico will continue to operate under its well-known and highly respected brand, while benefiting from Safe Life's broader resources and expanding product range.

Don Mok, Founder and Managing Director of HTM Medico, comments:
"Safe Life is a founder-led, large and stable platform designed for local founders to join. For me to be the first Asian business within Safe Life, is a fantastic opportunity. We will now be able to bring more value to our customers and more life-saving awareness to the public, and I also look forward to the international outreach and the growth opportunities this implies for our whole team."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious and accelerated growth strategy. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact.

About Safe Life
Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About HTM Medico
HTM Medico is a Singaporean company dedicated to sales and service of AEDs, and training clients on their use. The company supports businesses, local authorities, and institutions with expert advice, certified equipment, and service & maintenance, always with safety and customer value at the forefront. Learn more at https://www.htmmedico.com.sg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508342/Safe_Life_orange_ID_a8aa996f620f_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safe-life-expands-to-asia--acquires-htm-medico-in-singapore-302505028.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.