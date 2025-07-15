Smartmetrics: Pasaport Pizza Named Turkey's Most Reputable Pizza Brand - Poised for Global Expansion

With a national network of over 300 branches, Turkey's leading pizza chain Pasaport Pizza has been recognized as the "Most Reputable Pizza Brand in Turkey" in the 2025 Customer Satisfaction Index conducted by the Turkey Reputation Academy. The large-scale study surveyed 15,000 individuals across 72 provinces, identifying Pasaport Pizza as the sector leader in consumer trust and brand satisfaction.

IZMIR, TR / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / The brand achieved top scores in key areas such as taste, service consistency, trust perception, and customer loyalty, reaffirming its position as a dominant force in Turkey's quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry.



"What We Offer Is More Than Just a Product"

CEO Mükremin Özdemir emphasized that this achievement reflects not just product quality, but a long-standing, disciplined approach to brand and operations management:

"This award is the result of a comprehensive customer experience. It stems from years of structured strategy, operational excellence, and customer-focused thinking. We've invested in building trust, delivering consistency, and using technology to enhance every stage of the customer journey."

Setting the Standard with Global Operational Excellence

Pasaport Pizza continues to align all business functions-including product development, customer care, operational controls, and digital systems-with international standards of quality. Özdemir elaborates:

"Our systems are designed for scalability and global compliance. From franchise audits to quality control and digital infrastructure, every layer of our operations is ready to meet the expectations of international markets."

Rising Global Interest

Following the announcement of the award, interest from international investors has surged, particularly from Europe and the Gulf region. Pasaport Pizza is currently evaluating new franchise opportunities as part of its global growth strategy.

"This recognition strengthens our credibility not only among Turkish consumers but also with global investors," Özdemir stated. "It's a clear signal that Pasaport Pizza is a stable and trusted brand, positioned for international success."

International Readiness and Strategic Expansion

The company has upgraded its digital platforms, supply chain logistics, and brand governance systems to support global market entry. Initial focus markets include Europe and the Middle East, where discussions are underway with prospective partners.

"We are not merely a domestic brand with short-term ambitions," Özdemir concludes. "Pasaport Pizza is built on sustainable values of trust, transparency, and consistent quality-making us fully prepared to introduce our brand to the world."

