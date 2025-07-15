SAEL Industries Ltd. will invest INR 82 billion ($955 million) to build a 5 GW solar cell and module plant in India. The facility will raise its total manufacturing capacity to 8. 5 GW. From pv magazine India SAEL Industries will invest around INR 82 billion to set up a 5 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The facility will produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. Once operational, it will take SAEL's total solar manufacturing capacity to 8. 5 GW. The investment will be made through SAEL's subsidiary, SAEL Solar P6. ...

