Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40NY5 | ISIN: CNE100006M58 | Ticker-Symbol: 1520
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 09:20
8,650 Euro
+0,58 % +0,050
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,65010:03
8,5508,70010:00
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 09:36 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Midea Building Technology: Pioneering the Smart Building Revolution: the 4th Midea Building Tech. TRUE Conference Charts Path Towards a Low-carbon Era

SHANGHAI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the building industry accelerating the digital and low-carbon transformation, the 4th Midea Building Tech. TRUE Conference ("TRUE Conference"), took place from July 2 to 3 in Shanghai.

Focusing on the forefront of smart buildings and sustainable development, the TRUE Conference has attracted over 300 industry leaders and over 10,000 participants in the past three years, facilitating numerous technical collaborations in the building sector.

Themed "TRUE Evolution: Smart Building, Green Future," this year's conference convened more than 50 global industry leaders and experts to share their vision and further drive the evolution of the industry through the main forum, panel discussions, product launches and eco-exhibitions. The event attracted approximately 2,000 partners from the building sector ecosystem.

NEEWER Q6 600Ws Outdoor Studio Flash

During the main forum, experts shared insights on advancing green and low-carbon development. Discussions highlighted the need to build a new architectural energy system to support high-quality energy development, alongside an innovative concept of synergistic convergence between green buildings and financial ecosystems to promote sustainable financing solutions. Practical experiences in enhancing energy efficiency and implementing urban decarbonization strategies were presented, drawing from international case studies.

In addition, Midea Building Technologies ("MBT") introduced five innovative solutions at the conference, spanning its key business areas including HVAC, smart elevators, building automation, and energy management. The Midea V9 VRF overcomes industry challenges including cooling efficiency degradation in extreme temperatures, the need for additional inverters in photovoltaic integration, and energy waste from unmonitored air conditioning usage. In the large-scale chillers sector, Midea leverages its core "MAGLEV+" technology to achieve comprehensive breakthroughs spanning from refrigeration to industrial energy supply. This drives the energy field's transition from single-equipment upgrades to system-level transformation.

Meanwhile, Kermi unveiled its intelligent residential HVAC+E Solution, creating more comfortable, intelligent, and sustainable living environments. LINVOL launched its next-generation residential elevator technology and a full-scenario solution for cargo lifts, ensuring every journey achieves better arrivals.

"MBT has established benchmark projects across smart campuses, intelligent healthcare facilities, advanced manufacturing plants, and digital rail transit systems," said Peter Guan, Vice President of Midea Group and President of Midea Building Tech. "Aiming to become our customers' Smart Building Partner, we continuously enhance capabilities in digitalization, automated controls, system design, and engineering delivery, all meeting low-carbon and intelligent requirements. "

For more information, please visit mbt.midea.com/global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730256/NEEWER_Q6_600Ws_Outdoor_Studio_Flash.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pioneering-the-smart-building-revolution-the-4th-midea-building-tech-true-conference-charts-path-towards-a-low-carbon-era-302505275.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.