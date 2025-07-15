DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GGOV LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6486 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8045174 CODE: GGOV LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LN LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 395950 EQS News ID: 2169856 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2169856&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)