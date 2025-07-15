Bioz, Inc.: Turning Proof Into Power: Bioz Partners With SOPHiA GENETICS to Enhance Scientific Transparency via Custom Integration

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., the AI-powered solution revolutionizing how scientific companies present product evidence, is excited to announce its partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a leader in data-driven medicine. Through a tailored integration of Bioz Badges and a custom-designed Bioz Content Hub, SOPHiA GENETICS is delivering transparency, credibility, and scientific depth to its customers with every click.

The partnership centers around SOPHiA GENETICS' SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cutting-edge cloud-native SaaS platform used across diverse applications such as Liquid Biopsy, Solid Tumors, Rare Disorders, and Hereditary Cancers. Its Bioz Pro Badges, now live across key webpages, display peer-reviewed publications referencing the SOPHiA DDM Platform and Alamut Visual Plus, sorted by application, allowing users to easily explore clinical use cases most relevant to their research.

In addition, the company's new Bioz Content Hub offers a comprehensive and fully searchable interface for browsing scientific publications. Its advanced filters let users sort results by application, number of citations, journal author location, impact factor, and date, providing a research-driven experience that mirrors how scientists seek out trusted validation.

What truly sets this integration apart is the level of customization. Working closely with the SOPHiA GENETICS team, Bioz developed a tailored citation count graph, visually displaying the momentum of published studies over time. Housed on the SOPHiA GENETICS Publications Page, this visualization helps users grasp the growing scientific support behind the SOPHiA DDM Platform in seconds.

"Bioz has transformed the way we showcase the real-world impact of our technology," said Mallory Gough, Senior Scientific Communication Manager at SOPHiA GENETICS. "The automation behind collecting and presenting peer-reviewed references has saved us countless hours, and the custom publication graph is a beautifully clear way to highlight the evidence backing our platform."

"SOPHiA GENETICS is deeply committed to transparency and data-driven decision-making," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Their implementation of both Bioz Badges and a fully customized Content Hub demonstrates how companies can use scientific evidence not only to support product credibility, but to make that credibility easily accessible and visually engaging."

With Bioz technology integrated into the SOPHiA GENETICS website, researchers and clinicians gain streamlined access to data-driven insights, enhancing transparency and evidence-based decision-making.

About Bioz



Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to transform patient care by expanding access to data-driven medicine globally. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions.

Helpful Links

