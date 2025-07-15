Mark43, the leading platform for intelligent policing operations, today announced the appointment of its Co-Founder and President Matt Polega as Managing Director UK. Polega is relocating to the UK to lead on-the-ground operations. This strategic move underscores Mark43's commitment to delivering innovative policing technology across the UK.

"As one of our co-founders, Matt has made an impact across every team at Mark43," said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. "His leadership in delivering for our first UK customer, Cumbria Constabulary, has laid the foundation for long-term success and strong product-market fit in the region. His move comes at a pivotal moment in Mark43's growth, reinforcing our commitment to UK policing and our growing partner ecosystem. The demand for modern technology in policing is clear, and we're uniquely positioned to meet it as a trusted partner. We're thrilled to have Matt leading this essential work."

"Thirteen years ago, we founded Mark43 to fundamentally transform public safety operations through modern technology," said Matt Polega, Co-Founder, President, and Managing Director UK. "Expanding that mission to the UK is a personal and professional milestone. I'm committed to supporting UK forces in meeting today's and tomorrow's policing challenges with the same innovation, partnership, and operational excellence that have defined Mark43 since day one."

"Matt's appointment underscores Mark43's commitment to supporting UK police forces," said Sir George Hamilton, former Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Strategic Policing Advisor to Mark43. "As a co-founder, Matt has been with Mark43 since day one, helping shape its mission and growth from the ground up. The company has already demonstrated its value through a successful deployment with Cumbria Constabulary, and under Matt's leadership, it is well-placed to continue delivering meaningful results as forces modernize to meet the evolving challenges of UK community safety."

This announcement follows a successful DDaT Forum hosted by Mark43 in London, which brought together over one-third of the country's police forces, alongside government representatives and senior policing leaders. It also follows the rapid expansion of Mark43's UK-based team, welcoming the brightest minds in engineering, customer success and implementation to innovate and accelerate delivery for UK policing.

"Over a decade ago, we launched our first Mark43 customer, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. It's been incredibly rewarding to see the impact of our technology benefitting police forces across the U.S. I'm thrilled to bring that experience to the UK," said Polega. "I look forward to continue partnering with UK forces to meet their evolving needs, strengthen collaboration and drive impact through our cloud-native technology."

Polega will continue to serve as Co-Founder, President, and Head of Marketing, Communications, and Enablement at Mark43. As Managing Director UK, Polega will be responsible for Mark43's operational excellence, strategic growth, partnerships and customer delivery throughout the region, reinforcing Mark43's role as the leading technology partner for police forces across the UK.

