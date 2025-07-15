MCE welcomes the former executive of several large, established mobile operators as part of its effort to strengthen strategic partnerships and its platform offering

MCE Systems Ltd., the pioneer of digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM), announces today it has appointed Mark Evans, former Chief Strategy Development Officer at Telefonica and ex-CEO of O2 UK, to the MCE advisory board. Mark brings over 25 years of telecom leadership to strengthen MCE's platform direction and growth plans.

Mark Evans, former CEO of O2 and Chief Strategy Development Officer at Telefonica, joins MCE's advisory board.

"With MCE I see a unique opportunity mobile operators have invested significantly in network infrastructure and billing systems, but less so in device-related experiences, a space which has a lot of untapped potential," says MCE's newest board of advisors member Mark Evans. "What impressed me most about MCE is their clarity of vision and, more importantly, their customer-centric approach."

Mark brings over 25 years of executive leadership in telecommunications, having served in top financial and strategic roles across Telefonica, O2, Vodafone and Virgin Media. He led the landmark O2-Virgin Media merger, the largest in Telefonica's history, and oversaw O2 through five consecutive years of profit growth during his tenure as CEO. At Telefonica, Mark also oversaw large enterprise projects around digital transformation, global innovation strategies, group-level M&A and spearheaded initiatives in AI, big data and sustainability. Now, Mark brings his experience and success to MCE, where he'll focus on expanding the platform's role within the telco device space.

With over 20 years in the mobile space, MCE has mastered the art of device-related customer experience, providing its operators a strategic edge. Its platform empowers mobile operators to achieve three core business objectives: increase revenue generation, reduce operational costs and retain customers. MCE's on-device technology captures diagnostic and device attribute information, enabling the operator to upsell at the right moment, deflect support and claims costs and improve renewal conversion.

"Mark's record in transforming large operators and his customer-first mindset are exactly what we need to scale further," says Yuval Blumental, MCE co-founder and CEO. "MCE embraces his customer-centric philosophy, which is closely aligned with MCE's proposition, and his business acumen. We are thrilled to have him on board and to see the immense value he will bring to the table."

Throughout his career, Mark has demonstrated a deep commitment to sustainable, customer-first business models. His board-level roles, including Chairman of Tesco Mobile and Non-Executive Director at Hiscox, reflect his influence across both telecom and adjacent sectors. Mark's achievements have also been recognized within the industry during his tenure in chief executive roles, including O2 receiving a Mobile Industry Award in 2020.

About MCE

Since 2005, MCE has been pioneering software and technology solutions for mobile operators and their partners in the telco and device ecosystem helping accelerate digital transformation of device-related journeys. Our mission is simple: Mobilize better Customer Experiences. We turn device-related headaches into competitive advantages with our end-to-end digital-first Device Lifecycle Management platform (dDLM). This AI-led, omnichannel platform delivers game-changing experiences across all device-related customer journeys driving business velocity, margins, and NPS. MCE is a proven technology partner and highly acclaimed for its world-class products, innovation, and implementation through eleven straight gold awards most notably at The Stevie Awards®.

