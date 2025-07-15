IntelliBlate is now CE-marked and ready for launch in Europe, offering clinicians a precision-driven, minimally invasive treatment option integrated with Siemens Healthineers' image-guided therapy technologies.

Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, today announced the European launch of IntelliBlate, its next generation microwave ablation solution, for the treatment of soft tissue tumors. Now CE-marked, IntelliBlate represents a pivotal milestone in expanding access to an integrated, intuitive, and minimally invasive treatment option for clinicians and patients across Europe.

Designed to provide clinicians with greater predictability, precision, and control, IntelliBlate serves as the cornerstone of a future-focused, integrated ecosystem for microwave ablation. This therapeutic device complements the Siemens Healthineers' suite of imaging and software solutions including: myAblation Guide for planning and post-procedural confirmation software, myNeedle Laser guidance system that enhances placement with a CT scan, and ultrasound for assessment, placement, and monitoring during treatment. With the addition of IntelliBlate, the Varian and Siemens Healthineers' offerings allow clinicians to plan, place, treat, monitor, and confirm ablation therapy in one environment, simplifying workflow and supporting greater confidence in targeting and treatment.

IntelliBlate delivers the versatility to meet the unique clinical needs of each patient. It produces large, controlled spherical ablation zones for predictable treatment delivery. A novel feature, the Ximitry probe's thermocouples provide continuous temperature monitoring inside and outside the ablation zone, allowing clinicians to observe real-time temperature changes and make informed decisions.

The system provides two generators in one system making it compact and portable. The intuitive interface with fast set up and pre-programmed ablation zone settings makes the IntelliBlate a streamlined solution that helps reduce procedural barriers.

Following receipt of its U.S. FDA market clearance in 2024, IntelliBlate enters the European market at a time of growing clinical evidence around thermal ablation. The COLLISION trial1, a large international phase 3 study, published in The Lancet Oncology, demonstrated that thermal ablation can be as effective as the gold standard, surgical resection alone, in treating small-size colorectal liver metastases (CRLM) while resulting in significantly fewer complications, comparable overall survival, and shorter hospital stays for patients.

"The results of the COLLISION trial mark a milestone in how we think about ablation," said Franck Facchini, President of Interventional Solutions at Varian. "We have reached the point where the clinical evidence unrefutably supports the use of thermal ablation as a first-line treatment option, and not just an option for patients who cannot undergo surgery. IntelliBlate was designed to meet this shift in care, combining precision with intelligent software and imaging in a solution that fits seamlessly into modern cancer care workflows."

IntelliBlate will be introduced to the European clinical community in September at CIRSE 2025, the leading European Congress for interventional radiology in which Varian and Siemens Healthineers will offer hands-on demonstrations and educational sessions to support training, best practice and early clinical adoption.

IntelliBlate represents a more targeted, less invasive approach to cancer care, offering new options to clinicians and new hope to patients. It reflects Varian's commitment and investment to becoming a leading innovator in interventional solutions and envisioning a world without the fear of cancer. Varian's journey with Siemens Healthineers is just getting started; together, we are committed to the continued development of a smart, integrated approach that connects innovative therapy technologies and image-guided solutions.

2025 VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

____________________ 1 van der Lei S, Puijk RS, Dijkstra M, et al. Thermal ablation versus surgical resection of small-size colorectal liver metastases (collision): An international, randomized, controlled, phase 3 non-inferiority trial. The Lancet Oncology 2025;26:187-199.

QR700024726

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715199821/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Kristin Corey

Varian Corporate Communications

Kristin.Corey@varian.com