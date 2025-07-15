XTM International, the leading provider of enterprise-grade translation management technology, today announced the appointment of Wilfred Mathanaraj as Chief Technology Officer. Wilfred will spearhead XTM's ambitious technology vision, accelerating the development of innovative AI-powered solutions that help global enterprises unlock international growth through localisation.

With extensive experience in building high-performing, scalable technology platforms and embedding AI into engineering processes, Wilfred will play a key role in further accelerating XTM's transformative product roadmap. His leadership will enable XTM to bring new innovations to market faster, helping customers drive international expansion by localising with greater speed, quality, and efficiency.

"Wilfred's appointment marks an inflection point in our journey, enabling us to continue accelerating the delivery of our market-defining product roadmap and provide even more value to our existing and future customers," said Ian Evans, CEO of XTM International. "With his deep technical expertise and proven track record in scaling engineering teams, Wilfred will ensure we not only maintain our leadership in AI innovation but extend our lead, helping our customers grow faster and operate more efficiently worldwide."

XTM recently unveiled its Agentic AI Suite, a groundbreaking set of agentic AI capabilities that transform how enterprises manage localisation at scale. With Wilfred's leadership, XTM will continue to empower its customers to harness AI to simplify complexity, drive efficiency, and accelerate international growth.

"XTM is uniquely positioned to transform how global enterprises localise content through AI," said Wilfred Mathanaraj. "I am excited to join this talented team, build on the strong progress already made, and help our customers unlock international growth."

This strategic appointment further strengthens XTM's leadership team as it continues to cement its position as the globalisation technology partner of choice for enterprises seeking efficiency, speed, and quality to enable their international expansion.

