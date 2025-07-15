Enabling faster, trusted customer support with real-time voice calls inside WhatsApp

Global cloud communications platform Infobip, today announced the launch of WhatsApp Business Calling, a new feature that enables businesses to make and receive voice calls via their WhatsApp Business numbers. This addition enhances Infobip's omnichannel platform by delivering richer, real-time conversations within the messaging app used by millions worldwide.

The feature allows businesses to receive and initiate voice calls globally, using WhatsApp's native interface so customers never leave the app. Calls can be started directly from WhatsApp chats, interactive messages, or deep links embedded in websites and apps, providing multiple convenient entry points. Integration with Infobip Conversations, the company's cloud contact center solution, enables customer support agents to switch seamlessly from chat to voice while maintaining unified conversation history and context.

"Our customers tell us voice remains critical for delivering exceptional service, especially for complex issues that require real-time interaction," said Mijo Soldin, VP Voice and Telecom Strategy at Infobip. "With WhatsApp Business Calling, we're seamlessly blending the convenience of chat with the immediacy of voice within a secure, branded environment that customers trust and prefer."

Available across global markets, WhatsApp Business Calling supports industries such as retail, banking, airlines, and eCommerce by enabling faster issue resolution. By embedding app-based voice within WhatsApp, it reduces friction and ensures seamless customer interactions. Integrated reporting and billing with the WhatsApp Business Platform simplify operations and provide valuable insights.

A key advantage of WhatsApp Business Calling is branded calling: verified business profiles display the company name, logo, and checkmark during calls, reinforcing brand authenticity, combatting fraud, and boosting customer trust and answer rates. This feature aligns with Infobip's commitment to trusted, safe, and branded communication channels and complements the upcoming launch of Infobip's Branded Calling ID (BCID) solution later this year.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

