SCHOOL SPIRIT, THE KIPLING WAY: A BACK-TO-SCHOOL COLLECTION THAT GROWS WITH YOU

ANTWERP, Belgium, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Kipling is reimagining back-to-school with a vibrant new collection inspired by a fantastic world-from shimmering metallics and soft pastels to mermaid magic, starry unicorns and underwater adventures. Designed to follow kids from the playground to campus, the new collection blends Kipling's signature durability with playful styles-because school essentials should be built to last, light to carry and fun to use

20 YEARS OF SEOUL: A BACKPACK THAT'S GROWN WITH GENERATIONS

The star of the season is Kipling's beloved Seoul backpack, marking its 20th anniversary in 2025. A longtime favorite, Seoul stands out for its durable crinkled nylon, lightweight, water-repellent material, padded straps and thoughtful sizing.

Seoul S is ideal for younger kids

Seoul Lap features a built-in laptop compartment for teens and university students

Every Kipling backpack also comes with the signature furry monkey keychain, a nostalgic companion that's loved by students and parents alike.

FROM LITTLE LEARNERS TO BUSY TEENS: A BACKPACK FOR EVERY STAGE

Also featured is the Classroom backpack, with two large compartments to organise books, folders, and tech-ideal for busy school days.

For younger kids, Kipling's Codie preppy backpack comes in multiple sizes: Codie S for primary school, and Codie M or L for secondary-practical, comfortable and fun to wear.

Older students heading to gym or after-school activities will love the Supertaboo drawstring bag, while the New Storia wheeled backpack helps lighten the load-literally.

ACCESSORIES, MATCHING SETS AND EVERYDAY HEROES

Matching sets make kids happy-and shopping easier for parents. With most colors and prints available across key styles, it's easy to create the perfect school-ready set.

Highlights include:

The legendary 100 Pens case (yes, it really fits 100 pens!)

(yes, it really fits 100 pens!) The Miyo insulated lunch bag, which keeps food fresh all day and features a trolley sleeve for easy transport

AVAILABLE THIS SUMMER

With a wide variety of colors, prints and sizes, Kipling's Back-to-School 2025 Collection will be available online at Kipling.com and select retailers. For more information, visit www.kipling.com.

ABOUT KIPLING

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers practical, durable and versatile bags in expressive colours and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light.

