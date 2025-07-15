Cato Networks Announces Partner Award Winners at 2025 Japan Partner Summit

Winners represent Cato's most impactful partners in Japan

TOKYO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced the winners of its partner awards at the 2025 Cato Networks Japan Partner Summit in Tokyo. The 2025 Cato Networks Japan Partner Awards celebrate partners that demonstrate commitment to the Cato customer experience and outstanding business results.

With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato is working with partners to accelerate the adoption of SASE in Japan and around the world. Customers are increasingly shifting away from security and networking point solutions and choosing the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to transform their global IT operations, making it suitable for the digital era. Cato is at the forefront of this transformation with its partners.

"For the 2025 Cato Networks Japan Partner Awards, we recognize the outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment from our Japan partners to deliver SASE and MSASE in the region," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "Our Japan partners are essential to our success. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to building on this momentum together."

Below are the winners:

Highest Upsell Revenue for 2024 - IIJ Global Solutions Inc.

IIJ Global Solutions Inc. Best Growth Partner for 2024 - Kanematsu Electronics Ltd. (KEL)

Kanematsu Electronics Ltd. (KEL) Leading Reseller for 2024 - KDDI Corporation

- KDDI Corporation Leading Distributor Partner for 2024 - Macnica

- Macnica Highest New Logo Revenue for 2024 - SCSK Corporation

- SCSK Corporation Best Technical Support Partner for 2024 - SCSK Corporation

Resources

For more information about the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, visit the partner page.

For more information about the Cato MSASE Partner Platform, visit the Cato MSASE page.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn more about partnering with Cato? Visit us at https://www.catonetworks.com/partners/

Media Contact

Cato Communications

press@catonetworks.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-announces-partner-award-winners-at-2025-japan-partner-summit-302504605.html