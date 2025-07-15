Cognizant Technology Solutions: SmartestEnergy Teams Up with Cognizant to Transform Its Employee IT Support Services

Collaboration aims to bolster the renewable energy company's people-centred approach, elevating the employee experience and fostering operational efficiency

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has today announced a collaboration with SmartestEnergy, the energy company helping Britain's businesses navigate the energy transition, to transform its employee support services and enable scalable growth through a seamless omni-channel experience.

As part of the alliance, Cognizant will transform the first and second-line IT support functions of SmartestEnergy's internal helpdesk. This initiative is designed to enhance the employee experience, accelerate service responsiveness, and implement a shift-left strategy to improve issue resolution.

Through the omni-channel approach, Cognizant aims to help SmartestEnergy increase chat channel adoption and streamline service request processes to speed up support turnaround times, improve the CSAT response rate, and decrease the user-to-ticket ratio. By reducing support backlogs and implementing zero-touch device provisioning and management capabilities, the collaboration focuses on boosting the productivity of employees and freeing support staff to focus on more complex issues.

Additionally, Cognizant will conduct a comprehensive study of SmartestEnergy's current business and technology footprint to explore how Gen AI solutions, including User AI and Voice AI, could be implemented into the business's operations to accelerate information discovery and optimise decision-making aligned with its strategic priorities and policies.

"SmartestEnergy has selected Cognizant to transform our employee support services due to the team's commitment to helping us realise our people-powered mission," said Claire Talbot, Global VP of IT at SmartestEnergy. "We are in a position of growth as we celebrate our 25th anniversary in the UK this year, but our plans for global expansion in the US, Australia, and into further European geographies require having the right strategic partner in place."

"This collaboration with Cognizant will help us provide our employees with the tools they need to manage internal customer requests more effectively, so they can continue to play a vital role in ensuring our customers can navigate the energy transition towards net zero with confidence and clarity."

"SmartestEnergy is a forward-thinking leader in the renewable energy space, and we're proud to support its mission to drive the net zero transition," said Rohit Gupta, UK&I Managing Director at Cognizant. "We look forward to enabling SmartestEnergy's strategic programmes and improving its IT operations and employee support capabilities as part of this initiative."

About SmartestEnergy

SmartestEnergy is a people-powered energy company, empowering customers, generators, and partners to get to net zero. We know the journey to 100% renewable energy is complex, because everyone is at different stages with unique needs. That's why our model is flexible, and our innovative retail and trading solutions are realistic. As a growing community, we can make the system fairer and more powerful. We can better show the realities and rewards of switching from fossil fuels to clean energy. Connect generators to customer demand. Accelerate the market. Create jobs. And champion greener, smarter energy for generations. SmartestEnergy, empowering a greener generation.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life.

See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact: GlobalPR@cognizant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731250/renewable_energy_windmills.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartestenergy-teams-up-with-cognizant-to-transform-its-employee-it-support-services-302505244.html