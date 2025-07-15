Representation of ethnically diverse board Chairs still woefully low in both UK and US as companies deal with diversity pushback, according to INvolve

An examination of the FTSE 100 and S&P 100 comes as INvolve releases its annual Empower Role Model Lists supported by YouTube which recognises ethnically diverse leaders and their advocates who are opening up opportunity in the workplace for people of colour.

The FTSE 100 has just 6 ethnically diverse Chairs (6%), compared to 18% of the UK population who identify as non-white according to the most recent census.

The S&P 100 has only 13 ethnically diverse Chairs (13%) despite U.S. Census Bureau data showing 42% identify as non-white.

When comparing Chairs of public companies to elected public officials the difference is stark. In the UK, 14% of elected MPs are from ethnically diverse backgrounds - more than double the proportion of FTSE 100 Chairs. In the US, 26% of voting members of Congress are people of colour; again, double the representation seen in S&P 100 Chairs.

This lack of representation leading the boardroom comes at a time when companies are making critical decisions over their longer-term strategy and investment in diversity and representation in the workplace affecting ethnically diverse employees.

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from INvolve reveals that the leadership of the world's largest companies remains stubbornly unrepresentative, with ethnically diverse Chairs still a rarity in both the UK and US. Despite years of discussion and pledges to improve diversity, just 6% of Chairs in the FTSE 100 and 13% in the S&P 100 come from ethnic minority backgrounds. This stands in stark contrast to publicly elected officials and other business leadership roles where the number of non-white representatives, although still unrepresentative of the wider population, has increased significantly both sides of the Atlantic in recent years.

These numbers expose a crucial gap at the very top of corporate power structures. Chairs play a defining role in guiding a company's strategy, culture, and how seriously businesses prioritise diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Yet the individuals occupying these pivotal roles and the board over which they preside most often do not reflect the communities their companies serve or the diverse workforces within their own walls.

As companies face economic headwinds, shifting political climates, and at times organised resistance to DE&I efforts, it is frequently non-diverse decision-makers who are leading decisions on whether inclusion remains a priority or becomes sidelined. While there have been improvements in representation across wider business leadership and public life, the concentration of power in the Chair role remains one of the final frontiers for meaningful change that will better reflect the interests of all stakeholders including those who are ethnically diverse.

The release of INvolve's annual Empower Role Model Lists, supported by YouTube, spotlights those leaders and advocates who are actively working to open doors, challenge bias and drive systemic change across global business for ethnically diverse employees.

Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder and CEO of INvolve, said:

"The harsh truth is that the people deciding whether DE&I stays on the agenda are, in far too many cases, not diverse themselves. Chairs are some of the most powerful figures in business, yet across major indexes they remain overwhelmingly white. This lack of representation at board level can have a direct impact on how seriously companies invest in building inclusive cultures, how they succession plan for key roles, and how decisions are made that affect people of colour at every level.

We cannot afford for initiatives supporting equity to be seen as optional or to be rolled back by those who already hold power. Companies need to continue to act and invest to ensure that their leadership truly reflects the world we live in. The incredible individuals on our Empower Role Model Lists show what's possible when leaders use their influence to champion equity and create workplaces where everyone can thrive."

This year's top Empower Role Models include:

• Top Empower Executives 2025

Belinda Brown, CFO, Sephora UK

Afua Kyei, Chief Financial Officer, Bank of England

John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chair & CEO of Operation Hope

Balbir Bakhshi, Group Chief Risk Officer, LSEG

Jacky Wright, Senior Partner, Chief Technology and Platform Officer, McKinsey & Company

• Top Empower Advocates 2025

Jackie Henry MBE, Managing Partner for People and Purpose, Deloitte UK

Andrew Jolly, Partner, Slaughter & May

Michelle Russell, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group

David Aldrich, Managing Director, EMEA Commercial Group, Moody's Ratings

David Hynam, Chief Executive, LV=

• Top Empower Future Leaders 2025

Al Ramsey, Vice President, 2SLGBTQ+ & Black Customer Segments, TD Bank Group

Asavari Moon, Global AI and Marketing Leader, Future Female Marketers & FutureEdge Academy

Lily Satterthwaite, Regional Lead, Microsoft

Deon Pillay, Head of Marketing Technology, Enablement and Governance, Legal & General Group

Neha Singh, Vice President, Global Advisory and M&A, J.P.Morgan

The full Empower Role Model Lists can be found here on Thursday 15thJuly 2025: https://empower.involverolemodels.org/

Notes to Editors

About the Empower Role Models Lists

The Empower Role Model Lists, supported by YouTube, showcase the individuals in global business who are opening up opportunities within the workplace for people of colour. They aim to represent the wide range of impactful and innovative work being done for inclusion across different countries, organisations and sectors, and celebrate the diverse range of inspiring individuals who have made it their personal mission to make a difference.

All of the 2025 Empower Role Models applied to be included on the List and completed a submission outlining the work they have done for equity and inclusion. Top Role Models were selected by the respected senior leaders on the Empower judging panel . There are three Empower Role Model Lists:

100 Empower Executives

Senior people of colour who are leading by example and removing barriers on the pathway to success for ethnically diverse employees. The List features INvolve's Top 20 Executive Role Models alongside 80 other amazing senior leaders of colour who are changing the face of modern business.

100 Empower Future Leaders

Inspirational people of colour who are not yet senior leaders in an organisation but are making a significant contribution to inclusion for ethnically diverse individuals within business. The List features our Top 20 Empower Future Leaders alongside 80 other up-and-coming leaders who are making an impact for inclusion.

20 Advocates

Senior leaders who are not people of colour but dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive business environment for ethnically diverse employees at all levels.

About INvolve

INvolve is a training provider and global network that enables leaders and change makers to build more successful and empowering organisations where everyone can thrive.

Founded in 2013 by Suki Sandhu OBE, a globally recognised expert in talent and diversity, INvolve transforms workplaces and mindsets through training, talent development programmes and events. As of 2024, INvolve also owns and runs The Black British Business Awards; the UK's premier celebration of the exceptional performance and outstanding achievements of Black professionals and entrepreneurs.



All of the Role Models on the Empower Role Models will be celebrated alongside Role Models from INvolve's other Lists at the INvolve Role Model Gala Dinner at The Guild Hall, London in March 2026, and the INvolve Role Model Reception at The Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts, New York in April 2026.

Find out more at https://www.involvepeople.org/

Research Methodology:

This research was carried out by INvolve using data provided by BoardEx. Representation of publicly elected officials was taken from British Future (as quoted by UK Parliament) based on the 2024 UK Election, and Pew Research Center based on the 2025 U.S. Election.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731291/Empower_YouTube_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/representation-of-ethnically-diverse-board-chairs-still-woefully-low-in-both-uk-and-us-as-companies-deal-with-diversity-pushback-according-to-involve-302505298.html