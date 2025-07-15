Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
WKN: A0YC7D | ISIN: CA8193201024 | Ticker-Symbol: 3B8
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 10:25
0,127 Euro
-3,92 % -0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 09:50 Uhr
38 Leser
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp: ShaMaran Reports Incident at Sarsang Facility

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) has been informed by HKN Energy Ltd. ("HKN"), the operator of the Sarsang Block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, that an explosion occurred earlier today at approximately 7:00 AM local time at one of the production facilities in the Sarang field.

All personnel have been safely accounted for, and no injuries have been reported. HKN has initiated a full assessment of the situation and is coordinating closely with local authorities and relevant stakeholders to manage the response and ensure the safety of surrounding communities.

Operations at the field have been suspended until the site is secure and a full evaluation is completed.

ShaMaran and HKN are committed to the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Important Information

ShaMaran is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on July 15, 2025, at 2:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, info@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran is a Canadian independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Toronto on the TSX Venture Exchange and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.


