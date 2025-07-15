International Public Partnerships' (INPP's) recent portfolio update showed its portfolio is continuing to perform well, with further progress on accretive capital recycling. INPP shares offer an attractive prospective dividend yield of 7.0% with an unbroken record of dividend growth and visibility for at least another 20 years. Active measures to narrow the discount to NAV are having a positive impact, but it remains at c 15%, which in our view offers an attractive opportunity. At this level, the implied total return to an investor, based on projected future portfolio cash flows, is an attractive 10.1% per year, which is c 465bp above the UK 30-year gilt yield.

