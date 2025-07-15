Cavendish Renewable Technologies (CRT) has launched an advanced hybrid electrolysis platform that blends the strengths of solid oxide and alkaline technologies and addresses the pain points of green hydrogen adoption. From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-based clean tech company CRT has unveiled its C-Cell electrolyzer, saying it has been engineered to address cost, complexity, and efficiency barriers limiting the adoption of green hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels. CRT said its C-Cell platform is based on an ultra-thin ceramic membrane electrolyte that delivers a high surface area for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...