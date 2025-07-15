?EZVIZ pioneers next-level entry technology with the groundbreaking ?HP7 Pro 4K Palm Vein Video Doorphone. This innovative device redefines the internet-connected intercom by integrating secure unlocking with exceptional visual clarity.

The HP7 Pro marks an industry first, combining stunning ?4K Ultra HD resolution? with advanced ?palm vein scanning technology. This transforms it beyond communication it becomes a secure smart lock and a vigilant smart camera, creating a personalized gateway for modern homes.

?Solving Real Access Challenges:??

"Traditional keys and passwords often fall short," says Binghong Wang, EZVIZ Product Research Lead. "The HP7 Pro's ?AI-powered on-device recognition? identifies who is at the door. Palm vein patterns are internal and nearly impossible to replicate, offering strong protection against spoofing. Simply wave your hand or glance at the camera access is granted in under a second. Coupled with 4K clarity, families see every visitor with unparalleled detail, day or night."

?Next-Gen Clarity Security:

Beyond access control, the HP7 Pro excels in monitoring capabilities. Its ?4K lens? with large aperture captures sharp details. ?WDR? handles challenging light, ?distortion correction? delivers true-to-life images, and ?ColorFULL night vision? provides full-color video in low light, enhancing nighttime security and awareness.

?Unrivaled Convenience:??

Offering ultimate flexibility, the HP7 Pro supports ?multiple unlock methods: palm vein scanning, facial recognition, password input, RFID badge, app access for family, touch on indoor screen, and QR codes for guests. Powered by an ?on-device AI chip and dual-core CPU, it processes data locally for speed, accuracy, and privacy, instantly alerting on unknown entries.

?Smart Home Hub Integration:??

More than just a doorbell, the HP7 Pro's ?8-inch indoor touch screen? becomes a central command hub. Manage EZVIZ devices, check history logs, or answer the door remotely via the app all with simple taps. Easy ?2-wire installation? and a sleek design seamlessly replace outdated intercoms.

Honored with the ?2025 MUSE Design Award, the HP7 Pro exemplifies EZVIZ's commitment to user-centered innovation. "We aimed to solve real problems facing home entry," states Wang. "Smart design that listens makes moments like coming home easier, safer, and more connected."

The EZVIZ HP7 Pro sets a new standard, merging robust security, exceptional visual intelligence, and convenient smart home control into one elegant solution.

