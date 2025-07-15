BingX Joins Fans Worldwide in Celebrating Chelsea FC's World Championship Victory

PANAMA CITY, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, proudly congratulates Chelsea Football Club for their historic victory in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. As the club's official crypto exchange partner, BingX joins millions of fans around the world in celebrating this defining moment.

To mark the occasion, BingX is launching a global campaign designed to unite fans and users worldwide in celebration. The campaign invites the global community to take part in this statement win, with every participant guaranteed a reward. Highlights include limited-edition Chelsea training kits, matchday experiences, and exclusive trading incentives. This initiative brings together the BingX and Chelsea communities in honoring this unforgettable achievement.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared her reflections: "At BingX, we believe success is built on trust, resilience, and innovation - values Chelsea embodies on and off the pitch. Their victory is not only a win for the club but also for every fan who believed in the journey. As their official crypto exchange partner, we are proud to stand with Chelsea as they reach new heights - and we will continue innovating to ensure our users win alongside us."

The partnership between BingX and Chelsea FC began in 2024, at a time when both brands were entering pivotal phases of growth. Chelsea, in the midst of rebuilding with a youthful squad, was focused on a long-term vision for success. BingX, an emerging player in a competitive crypto landscape, made its mark through user-first innovation, industry-defining AI tools, and an unwavering commitment to trust and transparency.

As part of the ongoing partnership, BingX proudly unveiled the official 2025/26 Chelsea FC men's training kit earlier this summer, launching the new season under the shared campaign theme: Trained on Greatness. This collaboration reflects a strategic alignment between two high-performance brands that value belief, discipline, and forward-looking growth. United by a common mindset, BingX and Chelsea continue to push boundaries at the intersection of sport and Web3.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

