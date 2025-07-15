NCC AB: Interim report for the second quarter and the first half of 2025

Continued stable development

"The second quarter is another quarter characterized by stability and continuous development", says Tomas Carlsson, President and CEO at NCC.

Higher operating profit and margins in the quarter.

Stable orders received in the first half-year.

Good demand in NCC's prioritized segments.

Increased number of early involvement-projects.

NCC has signed a partnering agreement with SSAB relating to a new steel mill in Luleå, Sweden.



Second quarter 2025

Orders received amounted to SEK 13,392 M (14,664)

Net sales totaled SEK 14,543 M (15,448)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 649 M (623)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 603 M (589)

Profit after tax was SEK 467 M (472)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 4.77 (4.83)



First half-year 2025

Orders received amounted to SEK 27,394 M (28,016)

Net sales totaled SEK 25,621 M (27,009)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 479 M (523)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 428 M (473)

Profit after tax was SEK 331 M (379)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 3.38 (3.88)



Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report in an audiocast and teleconference today, July 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Link to audiocast, click here

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.



This information is information that NCC AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on July 15, 2025, at 07:10 a.m. CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Susanne Lithander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), +46 730 37 08 74

Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

