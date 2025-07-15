Microelectronics UK: New trade show to promote innovation in UK microelectronics, embedded systems and optoelectronics engineering

Microelectronics UK exhibition to open at Excel London on 24-25 September 2025 with keynote speech from UK government innovation minister Patrick Vallance

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior engineers, company leaders, investors, researchers and students of microelectronics are to have a new opportunity to meet, discover and learn with the launch of the Microelectronics UK exhibition, to be held on 24-25 September 2025 at the Excel London.

The event, the first in the UK to bring together the entire microelectronics value chain, will feature zones and content for semiconductors, embedded systems, and photonics businesses, as well as a dedicated area promoting start-up innovation. An expected 150 exhibitors and 4,000 visitors will benefit from meetings and product demonstrations in the large exhibition space as well as a packed programme of conferences, workshops and panel discussions.

Microelectronics UK, which is organised by global events company IQPC, is presented in association with the UK government Department for Business and Trade and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation and a former Government Chief Scientific Adviser, will give the keynote speech on the opening day of the event.

Microelectronics UK has an impressive line-up of speakers from leading multinational organisations including Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, BMW, European Space Agency, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Honeywell Thermal Solutions, Intel, Fujitsu, and Leonardo, all sharing their stories with visitors.

In addition, the Start-up Launchpad provides a stage for innovators and entrepreneurs to promote their companies to prospective customers and investors. Separately, the Skills Zone, powered by ElectroHire and UK Electronics Skills Foundation, will provide speed mentoring sessions for engineers, and skills workshops for students and graduate engineers.

The Microelectronics UK programme was developed with guidance from an expert Advisory Board. The board's Dr Andy Sellars, Director of Strategy at CORNERSTONE, commented: 'The launch of Microelectronics UK marks a pivotal moment for the sector. The UK boasts a dynamic electronics and photonics industry, enriched by exceptional talent across universities, start-ups and established companies. Until now, there has been no major event uniting these key players to enable them to exchange ideas and build connections. Microelectronics UK addresses this gap by highlighting UK strengths and enhancing the UK's visibility on the international stage.'

Exhibitors and visitors can find more information about the Microelectronics UK conference and workshop programmes and the exhibition zones at microelectronicsuk.com.

