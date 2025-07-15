Rehab Essentials, Inc.: Joe Brence Named CEO of Rehab Essentials Amid Rising Demand for Scalable Health Education Solutions

The Appointment Reinforces the Company's Commitment to Hybrid and Distance Learning Innovation, Academic Partnerships and Sustainable Growth in Graduate Health Education

COLUMBIA FALLS, MONTANA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Rehab Essentials, Inc., a leader in post-professional rehabilitation education, today announced the appointment of Joe Brence, PT, DPT, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition signals a new chapter of strategic growth for the company as it expands its role as a trusted partner to universities seeking scalable, high-quality health education programs.

Rehab Essentials Chief Executive Officer Joe Brence, PT, DPT, MBA



Joe Brence brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of clinical innovation, digital health, and educational transformation. A licensed physical therapist and nationally recognized healthcare strategist, he has served in executive roles across payer, provider, and technology sectors. Additionally, Dr. Brence holds faculty appointments at both NYU and Carnegie Mellon, where he teaches courses focused on entrepreneurship, strategy and innovation.

"Rehab Essentials already has what most companies spend years trying to build: exceptional programs, proven partnerships, and a mission-driven team," said Dr. Brence. "My role is to take that strong foundation and accelerate it, to scale what works, expand our impact, and help position Rehab Essentials as the go-to partner for graduate rehabilitation education. With rising demand for flexible, cost-effective models in health education, our platform is uniquely positioned to meet this moment. I'm not here to change what makes this company great. I'm here to help more institutions experience it."

Watch the full message from Dr. Brence here: https://rehabessentials.com/joe-brence-ceo-announcement/.

Over the past two decades, Rehab Essentials has built a scalable platform that powers doctoral level post-professional degrees, licensing partnerships, and hybrid education models across the rehabilitation sciences. The company's proven business model and long-standing university relationships have fueled consistent growth and strong program performance across its three core offerings: the post-professional Doctor of Physical Therapy (ppDPT) and Occupational Therapy (ppOTD) programs, University Licensing Select (ULS) curriculum content, and the enTandem DPT? collaborative hybrid platform.

Market conditions are driving unprecedented demand for these solutions, as universities accelerate digital transformation efforts and healthcare workforce shortages heighten the need for qualified rehabilitation professionals. With a 20-year track record and partnerships spanning more than 50 institutions globally, Rehab Essentials is uniquely positioned to capture meaningful market share in this expanding sector.

Steve Tepper, PT, PhD, FAPTA, President and founder of Rehab Essentials, will remain actively involved as Chair of the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity as the company enters its next growth phrase.

"Joe is exactly the right leader to unlock our growth potential," said Tepper. "He brings a strong strategic lens, deep respect for what the team has built, and a vision for how we continue to scale with purpose."

As CEO, Joe Brence will oversee strategic market expansion, operational scaling, and long-range growth planning to maximize the company's market opportunity in graduate education across the rehabilitation and health sciences.

For media inquiries, interview requests or additional information, contact Cheryl Cassaly at c.cassaly@rehabessentials.com.

About Rehab Essentials, Inc.

Rehab Essentials, founded in 2004, is a strategic partner to universities seeking to expand their impact in graduate education across health and rehabilitation sciences. Trusted by over 50 university partners worldwide, the company delivers hybrid, online, and distance learning solutions including the enTandem DPT? hybrid entry-level program, 100% online post-professional doctorate programs, and University Licensing Select curriculum content. With more than two decades of experience, Rehab Essentials combines proven outcomes, scalable infrastructure, and collaborative partnership to help institutions accelerate growth. Learn more at www.rehabessentials.com.

