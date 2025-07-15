A European research group has developed a new "empirical" method for measuring the backside irradiance of bifacial PV system. The proposed approach was tested across several European locations and it was found to enable annual performance calculations with a fixed backside irradiance share value. Scientists from Slovenia's University of Ljubljana and Spain's University of Jaén have developed a novel empirical model for calculating the backside irradiance of bifacial PV systems. "The core of the work is a new empirical model for backside irradiance," corresponding author Kristijan Brecl told ...

