Residents and local restrictions are delaying and blocking renewable energy projects in the United States at an accelerated rate, according to a study from Columbia University. From pv magazine USA Public outcry over individual renewable energy projects increased 32% last year, in many cases succeeding to delay a project's approval, scaling down its size or achieving its cancelation, according to a new report from Columbia University's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law. Additionally, the fifth-annual report found a 16% increase in local laws and ordinances that restrict solar, energy storage ...

