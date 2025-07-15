MarketsandMarkets: Fuel Cell Generator Market worth $1.80 billion by 2030

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets the global Fuel Cell Generator Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 0.63 billion in 2025 to USD 1.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. The Fuel Cell Generator Market is gaining momentum due to increasing demand for silent, vibration-free, and low-maintenance power systems in noise-sensitive environments such as hospitals, research facilities, and residential complexes. The growing interest in hybrid renewable systems that integrate solar, wind, and fuel cells for uninterrupted power supply is also driving adoption. Fuel cell generators' ability to operate efficiently in extreme weather conditions makes them ideal for defense and remote-area applications. The rising focus on energy decentralization, carbon credit incentives, and the commercialization of compact, portable fuel cell systems is further expanding their market potential.

The ammonia fuel type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By fuel type segment, ammonia is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as ammonia has a high hydrogen content, is easier to store and transport than hydrogen, and is gaining traction as a carbon-free energy carrier. Ammonia can also be liquefied at moderate pressures as opposed to hydrogen, which requires expensive cryogenic temperatures to be stored as a liquid. This makes ammonia more attractive in terms of infrastructure development. Additional research and pilot projects on direct fuel cells and cracking will lead to more commercial feasibility of ammonia in power generation.

Large-scale (above 200 kW) generators are projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the size segments, large scale (greater than 200 kW) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The larger-scale systems can replace fossil-fuel generators, despite higher capital cost, to meet the demand for high-capacity, low-emission power solutions for industrial, commercial, and utility-scale applications. These systems are increasingly used to power data centers, manufacturing facilities, and microgrids requiring continuous, reliable energy. The ability of the large-scale fuel cell generators to be grid-connected or operate in an off-grid state makes them perfect for backup and peak load management.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Fuel Cell Generator Market.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Fuel Cell Generator Market, driven by strong climate policies, ambitious net-zero targets, and extensive funding for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies under initiatives like the European Green Deal. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are actively investing in clean backup power and hydrogen infrastructure. The region's focus on reducing dependence on fossil fuels and enhancing energy security accelerates fuel cell adoption across sectors. Additionally, growing demand for sustainable energy in urban and off-grid applications supports the rapid growth of this market in Europe.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Fuel Cell Generator Market are Bloom Energy (US), PowerCell Sweden AB (Sweden), Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology (Netherlands), Ballard Power Systems (US), Plug Power Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), Cummins Inc. (US), AFC Energy (UK), Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), and Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (Germany). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is one of the leading manufacturers of fuel cell systems. It also offers electrolyzers, carbon capture technologies, and other renewable energy-related services. Bloom Energy operates through four business segments: Product, Installation, Service, and Electricity. It provides fuel cell generators through its Product business segment. The company manufactures and sells fuel cells under the brand name Energy Servers, the most advanced thermal electric generation technology in the market.

Bloom Energy operates in North America and the Asia Pacific. Its principal manufacturing facilities are located in Newark, Delaware (US), and Sunnyvale, California (US), along with R&D facilities in Fremont, California (US) and Sunnyvale, California (US). The company also has manufacturing units in India, the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan, and the UAE. Some major customers of the company include AT&T (US), Caltech (US), Delmarva Power & Light Company (US), Equinix (US), The Home Depot (US), Kaiser Permanente (US), and The Wonderful Company (US). The company also has manufacturing spaces in India, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and the UAE. The company has a geographic presence in North America and other countries.

PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell Sweden AB is a market player in hydrogen and electric technologies. It spun out from the Volvo Group and offers products and engineering services. PowerCell Sweden AB provides fuel cells through its product brand PowerCellution.

The company develops and produces fuel cell stacks and systems with a uniquely high-power density for stationary, marine, off-, and on-road segment applications. PowerCell Sweden AB products run on pure or reformed hydrogen to generate electricity and heat without emissions. The company has developed strategic partnerships and collaborations with various organizations to advance fuel cell technology and its application in different industries. PowerCell Sweden was involved in research and development projects to improve fuel cell performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

