Montage Gold Corp: Montage Gold Closes Strategic Investment in Aurum Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSX: MAU, OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce the closing of its strategic investment in Aurum Resources Limited ("Aurum")(ASX:AUE).

The strategic investment consists of a share exchange transaction between Montage and Aurum (the "Share Exchange Transaction") including the issuance to Montage of 32,887,521 fully paid ordinary shares of Aurum ("Aurum Ordinary Shares") at deemed issue price of A$0.356 per Aurum Ordinary Share, and the issuance to Aurum of 2,887,496 common shares of Montage ("Montage Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of C$3.61 per Montage Common Share. Montage and Aurum have now closed the Share Exchange Transaction. The Montage Common Shares issued to Aurum are subject to a 4-month hold period that expires on November 15, 2025.

Montage now holds a 9.9% interest in Aurum and has coinvested alongside other strategic investors including the Lundin Family and their associates ("Lundin Family") as well as Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhaojin Capital Limited, "Zhaojin").

Aurum intends to use the proceeds to accelerate resource definition drilling at the Boundiali gold project and exploration drilling at its Napié gold project, in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as to progress technical studies and permit applications.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the "UFS"), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Mr. Peder Olsen, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Olsen, President and Chief Development Officer of Montage, is a registered Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

