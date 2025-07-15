Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
15.07.25 | 12:38
16,940 Euro
+3,86 % +0,630
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,92016,95013:06
16,91016,94013:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 06:36 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2025 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2025 (1)

Farming Norway72.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland24.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile15.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada9.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland5.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes4.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)2.0 thousand tonnes
Total133.0 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2025 results, Mowi guided a total harvest volume of 130k GWT for Q2 2025 (110k GWT in Q2 2024).

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWT).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approx. EUR 189 million in Q2 2025 (NOK 2,206 million / EURNOK 11.67) on strong cost performance. Blended farming cost was EUR 5.39 per kg in the quarter, down from EUR 5.84 in Q2 2024 and EUR 5.89 in Q1 2025.

Total Q2 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR1.90
ScotlandEUR1.30
ChileEUR1.15
CanadaEUR0.25
IrelandEUR0.20
FaroesEUR0.90
IcelandEUR(2.20)-Very low harvest volumes

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 52 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 14 million in Q2 2025. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 895 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q2 2025 report will be released on 20 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.