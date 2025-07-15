Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital: Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Baltic Horizon Fund application for delisting of SDRs

In connection with the planned termination of the Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDR") of Baltic Horizon Fund, the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS submitted a delisting application to Nasdaq Stockholm on 8 July 2025. Nasdaq Stockholm approved the application on 14 July 2025 with the last day of trading in SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm being 8 October 2025.

In accordance with the previously disclosed timeline for terminating its SDR programme the planned termination date for SDR programme is 14 October 2025. Considering the above, Baltic Horizon Fund reminds all investors holding the SDRs to decide whether to sell their SDRs or convert them into the fund units of Baltic Horizon Fund held in Nasdaq CSD. If the investor does not make a decision by 14 October 2025, the SDRs held will become the subject of a mandatory conversion or sale.

In order to convert the SDRs into fund units, an investor holding the SDRs through a nominee account (the nominee-registered holder) should contact their bank, and an investor holding the SDRs directly (the direct-registered holder) should contact Nordic Issuing AB at info@nordic-issuing.se.

An investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam provided more information about the termination of the SDR program and the delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm was held on 14 April 2025. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

