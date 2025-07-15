Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
WKN: A41APT | ISIN: CA75103L3092
15.07.2025
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc: Rakovina Therapeutics Granted DTC Eligibility to Expand U.S. Investor Access

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Rakovina" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing next-generation cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce that its shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

DTC eligibility streamlines the process for U.S. investors to trade Rakovina shares, enhancing liquidity and broadening market accessibility. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the largest securities depository in the world, providing settlement services to major U.S. stock exchanges.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is a meaningful step forward in increasing Rakovina's visibility and accessibility to a broader base of institutional and retail investors," said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. "It removes a key barrier to efficient trading in the U.S., enhances liquidity, and establishes the foundation for deeper engagement with U.S. capital markets as we continue to execute our growth strategy."

Supporting Strategic Growth and Shareholder Value

The designation eliminates previous barriers to entry for U.S. investors by enabling Rakovina shares to be traded electronically, reducing costs and processing times. This development supports the company's broader strategy to increase market participation and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

The DTC announcement comes as Rakovina continues to advance its preclinical programs and explore strategic partnerships in AI-enhanced diagnostics and oncology therapeutics. Additional corporate developments are expected in the coming months as the company builds on its momentum and executes on its strategic roadmap.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking and Enki platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:
Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA
Director, Corporate Development
IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com
778-773-5432


