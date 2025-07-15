Clermont-Ferrand, July 15, 2025
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Scope Ratings and Moody's both affirm Michelin's strong
credit ratings
On July 11, 2025, Scope affirmed Michelin's (Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin and its main financial subsidiaries) solicited Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', with a Stable outlook. According to the agency, this "reflects a solid business risk profile coupled with very strong and further improving credit metrics".
On July 9, 2025, Moody's (unsolicited rating) also published its Long-Term rating affirmation of 'A2' with a Stable outlook. The agency underlined that "Michelin's attractive margins further reflect its unique position, (…) helped by its strong brand recognition and innovation capabilities".
