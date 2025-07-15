Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michelin: Scope Ratings and Moody's both affirm Michelin's strong credit ratings

Clermont-Ferrand, July 15, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Scope Ratings and Moody's both affirm Michelin's strong
credit ratings

On July 11, 2025, Scope affirmed Michelin's (Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin and its main financial subsidiaries) solicited Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', with a Stable outlook. According to the agency, this "reflects a solid business risk profile coupled with very strong and further improving credit metrics".

On July 9, 2025, Moody's (unsolicited rating) also published its Long-Term rating affirmation of 'A2' with a Stable outlook. The agency underlined that "Michelin's attractive margins further reflect its unique position, (…) helped by its strong brand recognition and innovation capabilities".

Contact details

Investor Relations

investor-relations@michelin.com

Guillaume Jullienne

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

Flavien Huet
flavien.huet@michelin.com

Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com 		Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com

Individual Shareholders

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
