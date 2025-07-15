Advantech Unveils AMAX IoT Control Platforms with Deterministic Real-Time Performance and Flexibility

TAIPEI, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a global leader in IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, today announced the launch of its AMAX IoT Control Platform. This innovative solution combines PLC, HMI, and IoT functions into a single software-defined platform, simplifying traditional system integration while ensuring deterministic real-time performance for precision automation applications.

Unified Control Architecture

AMAX addresses fragmented automation setups-where separate PLCs, HMIs, and communication modules cause integration challenges and create performance bottlenecks. This platform combines these functions into a PC-based solution leveraging EtherCAT industrial Ethernet and real-time operating systems, enabling microsecond-level precision for semiconductor manufacturing, high-speed assembly, and vision-integrated production systems.

Built on the CODESYS framework with both Windows and Linux runtime environments, AMAX enables manufacturers to leverage existing applications while accessing advanced real-time capabilities. The IEC 61131-3 programming environment ensures seamless migration from traditional PLC systems and supports sophisticated motion control and robotics applications.

Scalable Controller Portfolio

The AMAX family offers three controller categories optimized for specific applications. Panel Controllers (AMAX-PT series) feature Intel® Core and Intel Atom® processors with versatile display options, ideal for HMI-centric control concepts in factory automation. Industrial PC Controllers (AMAX-7 series) offer high expandability and extensive I/O interfaces, supporting complex manufacturing processes and vision inspection. Embedded Controllers (AMAX-5 series) deliver compact designs with flexible expansion through AMAX-5000 Slice I/O and PCIe modules, perfect for edge data acquisition and medium-complexity control applications. Each platform supports comprehensive EtherCAT I/O expansion with protocol support including MQTT, OPC UA, CANOpen, and Modbus for legacy automation integration.

Real-Time Performance Excellence

AMAX delivers exceptional real-time performance through Advantech's proven optimization approach. The platform integrates Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) technology with Advantech's specialized BIOS engineering and automation control expertise to achieve 500 µs to 1ms cycle time with minimal jitter.

Advantech's in-house engineering team provides specialized system tuning for optimal real-time performance across supported platforms. This test-validated approach, through dedicated verification centers, ensures time-deterministic performance for demanding automation applications.

Comprehensive Software Integration

AMAX Studio is a fully integrated software environment that offers device configuration, program development, system tuning, and diagnostics. It supports a wide range of IoT automation devices-including AMAX controllers, I/O modules, and mainstream industrial fieldbus protocols such as EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, CANopen, and Modbus.

By consolidating comprehensive functions into a single platform, AMAX Studio enables flexible integration of industry-specific processes for designing and building diverse automation systems, significantly reducing development time and costs.

Industry Applications and Market Opportunities

AMAX addresses critical requirements across precision automation, energy storage systems, and advanced machinery applications. The platform's microsecond-level timing accuracy supports semiconductor equipment and electronic assembly requiring extreme precision, while its unified architecture simplifies vision-integrated manufacturing systems. For energy storage and infrastructure applications, AMAX's flexible IoT capabilities enable scalable monitoring and control solutions. Machinery manufacturers benefit from integrating advanced automation capabilities without redesigning existing equipment architectures. AMAX IoT Control Platforms are available now. To find out more visit the website or contact your local Advantech sales.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leading provider of trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech offers comprehensive system integration, hardware, software, customer-centric design services, embedded systems, automation products, and global logistics support. We cooperate closely with our partners to provide complete solutions for a wide range of applications in diverse industries. Our mission is to enable an intelligent planet by developing automated and embedded computing products and solutions that facilitate smarter working and living. With Advantech products, the number of potential applications and innovations made possible becomes unlimited.

