Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is proud to share that its CEO, John Florek, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), a recognized producer of gold, copper, and silver with active operations across the Americas.

Mr. Florek is a seasoned leader and geologist with more than three decades of experience in exploration and resource development. His appointment reflects both his technical expertise and the respect he commands within the mining industry.

John will continue in his full capacity as Chief Executive Officer of Sankamap Metals. His new role at McEwen is expected to complement, rather than conflict with, his ongoing leadership at Sankamap, as the Company continues to advance its flagship Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands.

"We're very pleased to welcome John Florek to McEwen's Board of Directors. John is a highly respected geologist with a deep understanding of exploration and project development. His technical acumen and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio and pursue our vision of building a high-performing, innovation-driven mining company." - Rob McEwen, Chief Executive Officer, McEwen Mining Inc.

Sankamap congratulates Mr. Florek on this significant achievement.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts world-class copper-gold deposits; including Newcrest's Lihir Mine, with a resource of 71.9 million ounces of gold¹ (310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred).

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au2; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna target, historical trenching has revealed highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au3, along with grab samples reaching up to 173 g/t Au3. Additionally, limited historical shallow drilling encountered 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au3, further supporting the property's prospectivity.

With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1. Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from SolGold Kuma Review June 2015, and SolGold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

3. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and SolGold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

Chief Executive Officer

Sankamap Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258807

SOURCE: Sankamap Metals Inc.