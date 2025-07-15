VIPRE Security Group: VIPRE Launches New Integrated Email Security (IES), a Cloud Email Security Solution to Strengthen Security Measures

A powerful, AI-enhanced security solution that complements VIPRE's comprehensive security portfolio, and contributes to an effective, layered defense.

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group , a global leader and award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, today announced the launch of its new VIPRE Integrated Email Security (IES) Solution . This Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) application is a cloud-based email security solution that supplements the native security of cloud email providers (such as Microsoft 365) using advanced detection techniques to identify malicious emails and suspicious activity. ICES empowers organisations to identify and address email security vulnerabilities to better defend against today's threats, such as Business Email Compromise, AI-crafted Phishes, Deepfake media, and more. For partners, this solution provides a valuable addition to their offerings, enhancing their ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions to customers.

The VIPRE Integrated Email Security Solution offers organisations a powerful, all-in-one defense system against today's most persistent email-based threats. Combining advanced AI-powered detection, comprehensive protection of internal emails, real-time threat intelligence, automated policy enforcement, and seamless Microsoft 365 integration, this comprehensive solution helps businesses protect sensitive communications, block malicious content, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

"We are proud to deliver a fully integrated email security solution that empowers organisations to stay protected against the ever-evolving email threat landscape, without sacrificing simplicity," said Oliver Paterson, Director, Product Management, at VIPRE Security Group. "In a time when email remains the number one attack vector, this solution ensures our customers have the layered, adaptive protection needed to outpace evolving threats."

The VIPRE Integrated Email Security Solution is available as a standalone service or as part of VIPRE's broader suite of cybersecurity offerings. Its flexible deployment and integration capabilities support organisations in building a unified, layered security strategy tailored to their evolving business needs.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com

