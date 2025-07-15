A Tradition of Excellence: E. W. Smith Roofing Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / E. W. Smith Roofing, a trusted name in roofing services across Toronto for over four decades, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Roofing category in Toronto Central. This latest recognition marks the company's thirteenth Consumer Choice Award win since 2007, a reflection of its long-standing commitment to quality, service, and reliability.

Since 1979, E. W. Smith Roofing has been dedicated to delivering professional roofing solutions that meet the highest standards in craftsmanship and customer care. Known for its honest assessments, skilled workmanship, and personalized approach, the company has earned a reputation as one of Toronto's most dependable roofing contractors.

"It's always an honour to receive this kind of recognition," said the team at E. W. Smith Roofing. "We're proud to be trusted by homeowners and businesses across Toronto, and this award motivates us to keep raising the bar for roofing services in our city."

Built on Experience. Backed by Trust.

From its beginnings as a family-run operation, E. W. Smith Roofing has grown into a full-service roofing provider known for tackling projects of all sizes with professionalism and care. The company specializes in both residential and commercial roofing, offering a range of services designed to protect and enhance property value year-round.

Their offerings include:

Roof replacements and new roof installations

Emergency repairs and leak detection

Asphalt shingles and flat roofing systems

Roof inspections and maintenance

Customized solutions for Toronto's unique architecture and weather

Each project begins with a complimentary consultation (some conditions apply), giving customers the opportunity to understand their roofing needs and make informed decisions. The company's straightforward process, transparent pricing, and commitment to post-project follow-up set it apart in a competitive market.

Service That Spans Generations

What makes E. W. Smith Roofing unique is not just the breadth of its services, but the depth of its roots in the Toronto community. With over 45 years of experience, the company has worked on thousands of homes and buildings across the city-earning trust through reliability, responsiveness, and long-lasting results.

"Our clients know that when they call us, they're getting experience, honesty, and real accountability," the team shared. "We're not here to offer quick fixes-we're here to build relationships and deliver work that stands the test of time."

A Recognized Name in Toronto Roofing

The Consumer Choice Award is based on extensive market research and community feedback, recognizing businesses that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and overall performance. E. W. Smith Roofing's 2025 win highlights the company's continued relevance and leadership in an evolving industry.

With ongoing changes in building standards, climate resilience, and homeowner expectations, E. W. Smith Roofing continues to adapt-investing in staff training, industry certifications, and materials that meet the demands of modern construction.

"This award reflects the work we do every day and the trust our customers have placed in us," the team added. "We're grateful for the recognition and committed to delivering the same high-quality service we've been known for since 1979."

Continuing the Commitment

As E. W. Smith Roofing looks to the future, the company remains focused on evolving with the needs of Toronto homeowners while maintaining the values that have guided it for decades. Plans for the coming year include expanding service capacity, incorporating more eco-conscious materials, and further enhancing customer support with new digital tools.

"Our priority has always been to make roofing straightforward and stress-free for our clients," said the team. "Whether it's a small leak or a full replacement, we treat every project with the same level of care. This award reminds us of why we do what we do."

To learn more about E. W. Smith Roofing or to schedule a consultation, CLICK HERE or visit www.ewsmithroofing.com.

