Fortified Health Security Publishes 2025 Mid-Year Healthcare Cybersecurity Report

2025 edition of the free, biannual Horizon Report reveals strategic gains in healthcare cybersecurity - but critical risks remain

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a Best in KLAS managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in healthcare cybersecurity, today released the 2025 Mid-Year Horizon Report , a semiannual publication on cybersecurity news, trends, and guidance for healthcare organizations.

Despite mounting pressures facing the healthcare sector, Fortified's latest report reveals a more nuanced reality: while many healthcare organizations are making meaningful progress in their cybersecurity programs, critical vulnerabilities remain.

"Healthcare cybersecurity has reached an inflection point," said Dan L. Dodson, chief executive officer at Fortified. "We're seeing clear momentum in areas that have long been stagnant-but it's not time to celebrate. The risks are still very real, and the consequences of inaction are becoming more severe."

The 2025 Mid-Year Horizon Report includes expert contributions on business continuity, access controls, and the evolving regulatory landscape in healthcare cybersecurity. Drawing on Fortified's analysis of NIST-based risk assessments and real-world field experience, the report offers a practical snapshot of where healthcare organizations are making headway, and where risk remains. The report's findings reveal five areas where momentum is growing and five where significant challenges remain.

Areas of progress:

Governance - Increased executive and board-level engagement, with more organizations forming formal cybersecurity committees.

Response Planning - Cyber incidents now treated as enterprise-wide events, with integrated disaster recovery and insurer-driven preparedness.

Risk Assessment - Shift toward NIST-based maturity models to drive strategy and investment.

Operational Improvements - More frequent tabletop exercises, leading to more refined and coordinated responses.

Identity & Access Management (IAM) - Acknowledgment of IAM as a priority, with phased strategies underway despite legacy system challenges.

Persistent challenges:

Risk Management Strategy - Lack of unified approaches and inconsistent ownership continue to hinder decision-making.

Supply Chain Security - Third-party risk management remains uneven, with some organizations still treating it as a checkbox.

Maintenance - Aging systems and decentralized patching, especially across IoMT devices, expose vulnerabilities.

Asset Management - Fragmented inventories and limited visibility hinder effective protection of sensitive assets.

Awareness Training - Programs remain compliance-driven, lacking the cultural integration needed for lasting impact.

"This report is more than a benchmark, it's a call to action," Dodson added. "Healthcare organizations don't need perfection to make progress. They need the right insights, trusted partners, and a willingness to evolve. At Fortified, we're committed to walking alongside our clients as they strengthen their cybersecurity foundations and prepare for what's next."

The full report is available for download here .

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded numerous industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs that help clients leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. To learn more, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com .

