BSV Association Joins The Digital Chamber to Advance Scalable Blockchain Innovation and Pro-Technology Policy

ZUG, Switzerland, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association is proud to announce its official membership in The Digital Chamber, the United States' leading trade association dedicated to the promotion of blockchain technology and digital assets.

The Digital Chamber plays a vital role in shaping policy, fostering innovation, and supporting regulatory clarity. By collaborating with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders, it champions responsible adoption of blockchain to expand access, drive economic opportunity, and modernise digital infrastructure.

As a new member, BSV Association brings its deep technical expertise and strategic insight to TDC's advocacy efforts, reinforcing a shared commitment to building scalable, secure and regulatory-compliant blockchain systems. The BSV Blockchain, with its unbounded scaling capabilities, ultra-low fees, and enterprise-grade security, serves as a foundation for transformative solutions across public and private sectors.

Ásgeir Óskarsson, Managing Director, BSV Association said, "We are honoured to join The Digital Chamber, a key force in advancing real-world blockchain adoption. Our mission aligns closely with the Chamber's to demonstrate how blockchain, when properly implemented, can bring measurable efficiency, transparency, and innovation to business and government alike."

Bryan Daugherty, Public Policy Director, BSV Association added, "This partnership opens the door for meaningful engagement with US policymakers and technology leaders. We look forward to contributing to policy conversations that prioritise utility, scale, and long-term sustainability, moving beyond hype to unlock the true value of blockchain as public infrastructure."

Through this membership, BSV Association gains access to a robust ecosystem of advocates, innovators, and decision-makers. It also strengthens its ability to contribute to forward-thinking legislation, explore collaborative initiatives, and support the evolving needs of enterprises adopting blockchain for data integrity, tokenisation, smart contracts, and stablecoin applications.

This collaboration reflects BSV Association's broader vision-to support responsible digital transformation at scale and champion blockchain as a foundational tool for efficiency, accountability, and economic resilience.

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Swiss-based non-profit organisation, acting as the open-source governing body and global advocate of the BSV blockchain, dedicated to advancing its adoption and utility. It supports developers, enterprises, and governments in leveraging the BSV blockchain. BSV blockchain is a scalable and energy-efficient public blockchain designed for enterprise and government applications, offering unbounded scaling, low transaction fees, and robust security. BSV enables businesses to build innovative blockchain-based solutions. Focused on compliance and real-world utility, BSV supports smart contracts, tokenisation, and data integrity at a global scale

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714460/5377941/BSV_ASSOCIATION_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bsv-association-joins-the-digital-chamber-to-advance-scalable-blockchain-innovation-and-pro-technology-policy-302505410.html

