Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Limited: QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026

London slips, Seoul crowned #1, Asia rises

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul is crowned the world's best study destination, the QS Best Student Cities Ranking shows, ending London's six-year run at the top. Seoul rises two spots, reflecting strong international appeal and its excellent selection of universities. London slips to third place due to a decline in the Affordability indicator.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Limited Logo

QS ranks 150 cities across 58 countries and territories. The US and UK are the most represented, with 16 cities each. Vienna joins the top 10 while Kuala Lumpur (12th), Taipei (14th), and Hong Kong, (17th) enter the top-20.

Ju-Ho Lee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the Republic of Korea, said: "We are proud that Seoul has been recognised as the best student city in the world. This achievement reflects the global confidence in Korea's higher education system and highlights Seoul's ability to blend academic excellence with vibrant culture, cutting-edge innovation, and a safe, welcoming environment."

QS Best Student Cities 2026: Top-10

2026

2025


1

3

Seoul

2

2

Tokyo

3

1

London

4

4

Munich

5

5

Melbourne

6

6

Sydney

=7

9

Berlin

=7

7

Paris

9

8

Zurich

10

14

Vienna

Global highlights

  • In the UK, only Nottingham (49th) and Leeds (51st) have improved. The UK performs exceptionally in Desirability but struggles in Affordability.
  • Of all ranked US cities, only Boston (15th) climbs; US cities face challenges in Student Mix and Desirability.
  • All four Canadian cities drop but all remain in the top-100, led by Montreal (18th).
  • Melbourne and Sydney remain in the top-10, affirming Australia's position as one of the world's premier study destinations.
  • Tokyo comes second, leading globally in Employer Activity.
  • Beijing ranks 13th-its highest ever position. It leads Mainland China's eight ranked cities.
  • All Indian cities rise; Mumbai enters the top-100 placing 98th. It boasts strong Affordability (11th) and Employer Activity (37th).
  • Germany and Australia are the only locations with two top-10 cities. Munich and Berlin are both exceptionally well-regarded by students and graduates who have studied and lived there.
  • Paris remains seventh. It is the European leader in the QS' World University Rankings indicator, reflecting its outstanding universities.
  • Madrid breaks into the Top-30, whileMilan and Rome in the Top-50
  • Amman is the highest ranked city in the Arab Region, placing 64th, up an impressive 19 places year-on-year. Cairo leads in Africa, ranking 71st.
  • Buenos Aires leads in Latin America, placing 32nd, up 10 places. It is followed by Santiago in 50th.

Methodology

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-best-student-cities-ranking-2026-302504593.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.