Huqiao Games Establishes New Headquarters in Hong Kong, Appoints John Kavvouras as Managing Director

HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huqiao Games, a provider of specialized support services for the gaming industry, today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Hong Kong. As part of this strategic move, John Kavvouras has been appointed as Managing Director of the Hong Kong office.

"Establishing our headquarters in Hong Kong positions us at the heart of Asia's gaming ecosystem, which is growing significantly faster than Western markets," says John Kavvouras, newly appointed Managing Director. "Hong Kong's proximity to key gaming markets provides the ideal platform to expand our services globally."

Mr. Kavvouras brings over 15 years of business experience to his role, with expertise in finance and emerging market development. His knowledge will be instrumental in developing new strategic initiatives to support the evolving needs of the gaming industry.

This transition also sees founder Wojtek Jaworski stepping into a new role, focusing on direct engagement with the dynamic Chinese gaming landscape, leveraging his deep understanding to foster innovation and growth.

"The future of gaming lies in Asia, where innovative monetization models, a massive user base, and a growing middle class create ideal conditions for growth," explains Mr. Kavvouras. "Our move to Hong Kong is a fundamental redirection of our strategy to better serve clients who are increasingly looking East for growth and inspiration."

The new headquarters will serve as the center of Huqiao Games' global operations. The firm plans to expand by recruiting local talent with experience in the Asian gaming market. Furthermore, Huqiao Games is actively seeking strategic partnerships with Chinese institutional investors to capitalize on the burgeoning PC gaming sector and empower Chinese developers to expand their reach globally.

About Huqiao Games

Founded in 2021, Huqiao Games specializes in helping Western game developers successfully enter Asian markets. The company has assisted over 96 studios from Europe and North America, including partnerships with Owlcat Games and Butterscotch Shenanigans.

Media Contact:

media@huqiaogames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3ae519d-adeb-47b8-af8b-a59843f583e8