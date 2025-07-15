Anzeige
Third Point Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Third Point Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Date:15 July 2025

Company: Third Point Investors Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with Them ("PCAs")

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the follow transaction:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name of PDMR

Liad Meidar

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

c)

Name of PCA

Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund LP

d)

Relationship to PDMR

Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219

b)

Nature of the transaction

Conversion of Contracts of Difference (CFD) into direct equity holding

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

45,485

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

45,485

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

02/07/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


