Third Point Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
Date:15 July 2025
Company: Third Point Investors Limited
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with Them ("PCAs")
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the follow transaction:
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name of PDMR
Liad Meidar
b)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director
c)
Name of PCA
Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund LP
d)
Relationship to PDMR
Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conversion of Contracts of Difference (CFD) into direct equity holding
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
45,485
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
02/07/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001