Third Point Investors Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Date:15 July 2025

Company: Third Point Investors Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with Them ("PCAs")

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the follow transaction:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name of PDMR Liad Meidar b) Position / status Non-Executive Director c) Name of PCA Gatemore Special Opportunities Master Fund LP d) Relationship to PDMR Legal person controlled by Mr Meidar 2. Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 b) Nature of the transaction Conversion of Contracts of Difference (CFD) into direct equity holding c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 45,485 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 45,485 n/a e) Date of the transaction 02/07/2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange g) Currency USD - Dollars

