HilltopAds, one of the best ad networks for advertisers with direct traffic sources and personal support, is pleased to announce a series of updates this quarter designed to empower advertisers with clearer insights, streamlined integrations, and faster access to campaign metrics.

The powerful updates for advertisers

One-Click Campaign Insights

Advertisers can now view seven-day performance snapshots for campaigns and zones in a single click, helping teams monitor results without unnecessary deep dives into spreadsheets. Simply head over to the 'Manage Campaigns' section, locate the '7d' or '7d by zone' buttons in the statistics column, and retrieve essential performance data instantly.

Update on Minimum Deposit Requirements

Starting this quarter, the initial deposit required to fund advertiser accounts will be $100. This adjustment aligns with HilltopAds' commitment to maintaining a secure and scalable environment for all clients.

Advanced Traffic Volumes Estimation

HilltopAds has also upgraded its Traffic Volumes tool to assist advertisers in planning budgets more precisely. When creating a new campaign, advertisers will now see Premium, Recommended, and Minimum CPM rates with clear explanations for each. Additionally, when targeting multiple GEOs, rates will be displayed individually per region, enabling advertisers to fine-tune their spending strategies based on location-specific data.

These enhancements reflect HilltopAds' ongoing commitment to providing advertisers with clear, actionable insights and efficient tools to drive campaign success.

Why HilltopAds is the Right Choice for Advertisers

In a market full of advertising platforms, HilltopAds stands out by prioritizing both transparency and simplicity. For advertisers looking to reach a global audience while maintaining control over their budgets, HilltopAds offers access to high-quality traffic at competitive rates, making it easier to achieve results without overspending.

HilltopAds' platform is designed to be user-friendly, allowing advertisers to launch and optimize campaigns without a steep learning curve. Real-time analytics and intuitive reporting provide clear insights into campaign performance, enabling advertisers to make informed decisions quickly.

HilltopAds is not just another ad network. It is a reliable growth partner for advertisers looking to maximize their ROI with transparency and ease.

For more insights, check out the HilltopAds blog.

More tools for advertisers here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250714170024/en/

Contacts:

For marketing inquiries:

Jen Miller marketing@hilltopads.com