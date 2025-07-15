Sun Valley Investments AG ("Sun Valley") today announces that its previously announced public offer to purchase common shares ("Common Shares") of Mineros S.A. ("Mineros" or the "Company", TSX: MSA, CB: MINEROS) by way of an Oferta Pública de Adquisición (the "OPA" or the "Offer") through the facilities of the Colombia Securities Exchange at a price per Common Share equal of 5,500 Colombian pesos ("COP"), equivalent to approximately CAD $1.88 as of July 14, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), payable in cash was successfully completed on the Closing Date.

Sun Valley acquired a total of 23,851,918 Common Shares (the "OPA Shares") pursuant to the OPA for total aggregate consideration of COP 131,185,549,000, equivalent to approximately CAD $44,864,350 as of the Closing Date.

Immediately prior to the OPA, Sun Valley beneficially owned and exercised control over 172,122,705 Common Shares, valued at CAD $444,076,579 on Closing Date, representing 57.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the completion of the OPA, Sun Valley beneficially owns and exercises control over 195,974,623 Common Shares, valued at CAD $505,614,527, representing approximately 65.38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the Closing Date.

Sun Valley acquired the OPA Shares and will hold its Common Shares for investment purposes and will evaluate its investment in Mineros on an ongoing basis and may increase or decrease its holdings in Mineros and otherwise engage with the Company in the future, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors. Sun Valley relied on the foreign take-over bid exemption set out in Section 4.4 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in connection with the OPA.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning Systems and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters ("Early Warning Report"). The Early Warning Report will be filed and made available under the SEDAR+ profile of Mineros at www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office address of Mineros is Carrera 43A No. 14-109, Piso 6, Edificio Nova Tempo, Medellin, Colombia.

Sun Valley is a corporation existing under the laws of Switzerland. The head office address of Sun Valley is Bahnhofplatz 6300, Zug, Switzerland.

Dentons Cardenas Cardenas Abogados S.A.S (Colombia) and Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal advisors to Sun Valley in connection with the Offer.

About Sun Valley

Sun Valley is a private investment firm focused on the metals and mining industry with portfolio companies and branch offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Sun Valley's senior leadership team has several decades of experience in mining and investment companies and combines investment skills across diverse asset classes with hands-on experience at both senior and junior companies in the precious metals mining and refining industry. The firm finances the entire precious metals supply chain: mineral exploration, mine construction, production, processing and refining.

Contacts:

For further information relating to Sun Valley or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Camilo Alvarez

calvarez@sunvalleyinv.com

+1 281 994 7031