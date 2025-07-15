MEET THE NEW NEXTDOOR

Nextdoor is Now More Useful, More Helpful, and More Timely

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor Holdings, Inc . (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighbourhood network used by 1 in 4 UK households, today released the new Nextdoor, the most consequential redesign of its core product to date. Focused on three fundamental neighbour needs - News, Alerts and Faves - the new Nextdoor experience is more useful, more helpful and more timely, meeting the evolving needs of neighbours everywhere.

Since launching in the UK in September 2016, Nextdoor has helped more than 10 million Brits stay connected to what matters most in their local communities. With the shift towards remote and hybrid work, people are spending more time in their neighbourhoods where local connections - whether with neighbours, services, or businesses - play an increasingly important role in daily life.

"This is a refounding moment for Nextdoor," said Nirav Tolia, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextdoor. "Neighbourhoods matter more than ever, and today we recommit ourselves to building the best product to enable neighbours to come together and build stronger, safer and more connected local communities."

It's a new day for Nextdoor, marked by a refreshed brand identity that is grounded in clarity, utility, and putting neighbours first. At the heart is the return of the iconic stylised home logo, which reflects Nextdoor's core mission: to make every neighbourhood feel like home.

News, Alerts and Faves make Nextdoor more useful, helpful and timely on a daily basis:

News: Keep informed with local news from trusted sources . Local news has long had a place on Nextdoor, with neighbours regularly sharing and discussing the day's events. Now, relevant stories from vetted local news appear directly in the feed, tailored to a neighbour's location. Whether it's a new proposed cycle lane, a local restaurant opening or the latest housing development, News makes it easier for Brits to join the conversation about what's going on in their neighbourhood. Nextdoor is launching with over 3,500 local news titles across the UK, US and Canada. In the UK, this includes The London Standard, and regional titles from Iliffe Media, one of the UK's largest independent local news publishers. Trusted outlets are now reaching neighbours directly through the platform, bringing community-focused local journalism to neighbourhoods everywhere.



Alerts: Real-time alerts to stay safe and prepared. Neighbours have long turned to Nextdoor in moments of need and crisis. With Alerts, the product goes further to deliver real-time updates on everything from traffic disruption and water supply issues to more critical situations such as fires, major road accidents and severe weather. Alert notifications will appear on a dynamic neighbourhood map to support timely conversations between neighbours and public service partners, such as the local council, police force or fire service. Alerts reinforce Nextdoor's role as a reliable and vital lifeline during critical events.

Faves: Discover local favourites, recommended by your neighbours. Recommendations, which include requests for advice and offers of local services, have always been core to Nextdoor, driving 30% of all neighbour posts and fuelling real-world decisions. Faves will bring that experience to the next level, using AI technology to uncover insights from nearly seven years of UK neighbourhood conversations about much-loved local gems. With Faves, neighbours will be able to ask a question like, "What's the best local coffee shop?" and receive a quick, summarised response - just like asking a friendly local, making it easier to discover and explore the best spots nearby. Faves is launching first in select U.S. markets, with plans underway for a broader rollout in the UK at a later stage.

The new Nextdoor will also offer additional opportunities for advertisers to connect with highly engaged local communities. Brands can access real, verified neighbours, combining national reach with local relevance. With this launch, Nextdoor continues to grow its advertising relationships across businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and the UK, while also expanding into Canada.

Anna van Praagh, Chief Content Officer of the Standard, said, "We're excited to partner with Nextdoor UK in launching their local news platform, becoming the first partner in both London and the UK. This collaboration ensures that millions of Londoners across all 33 boroughs stay informed with timely and relevant news. Together, we're enhancing community engagement and strengthening our commitment to delivering quality journalism directly to where people live and connect, making local news more accessible and impactful than ever."

The new Nextdoor is available today on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and at nextdoor.co.uk . Nextdoor neighbours are encouraged to update their apps to ensure they are using the latest version.

About Nextdoor:

Nextdoor is the essential neighbourhood network for over 100 million neighbours and is used by 1 in 4 UK households, offering trusted local news, real-time safety alerts, neighbour recommendations, for sale and free listings, and events. Nextdoor connects neighbours to the conversations and local gems that matter most in their local communities. Businesses, publishers, and public agencies use Nextdoor to engage with neighbours at scale.

