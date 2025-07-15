Navamedic ASA: Closing of the transaction to acquire the business of dne pharma

OSLO, Norway, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Navamedic ASA ("Navamedic" or the "Company", OSE ticker: "NAVA") on 23 June 2025, regarding Navamedic entering into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of the business of dne pharma AS for a total consideration of up to NOK 225 million, whereby NOK 185 million is payable at closing, and the remaining NOK 40 million is payable in two tranches subject to achievement of certain agreed sales volumes for the acquired products (the "Transaction").

Navamedic is pleased to announce that the Transaction has today been successfully completed.

The Acquisition encompasses dne pharma's business, including product portfolio, key employees and all essential contracts of the business, intellectual property, licenses, and distribution agreements. The product portfolio includes prominent products such as Ventizolve® (intranasal naloxone spray for opioid overdose reversal), Levopidon® (levomethadone), and Metadon Dne (methadone) for opioid substitution therapy. The acquired business will be integrated into Navamedic's existing commercial platform, enabling rapid market access and geographic expansion across the Nordics and selected European markets.

"This acquisition represents a significant step in our strategic expansion into the rapidly growing field of addiction treatment and is well aligned with our long-term growth ambitions. Thanks to the strong collaboration among all parties involved, the transaction was completed in a smooth and efficient manner. We are pleased that the General Meeting unanimously approved the Rights Issue yesterday, and we are sincerely grateful for the continued support of Kistefos and the other underwriters," said Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic.

The Acquisition is financed through a combination of new debt in the amount of NOK 110 million from Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge ("Nordea") and a rights issue approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Navamedic on 14 July (the "Rights Issue"). Navamedic has been assisted by DNB Carnegie a part of DNB Bank ASA ("DNB Carnegie") and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen ("Thommessen") in connection with the Acquisition, and Navamedic has been granted a bridge loan from Nordea enabling completion of the Acquisition before completion of the Rights Issue. Navamedic has retained DNB Carnegie, and Nordea Corporate Finance, a part of Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge as managers and Thommessen as legal advisors for the Rights Issue.

"We are very pleased closing this transaction with Navamedic and we are confident that the Navamedic team will continue to grow the opioid substitution business developed by dne pharma, in particular the Ventizolve® products," says Geir Ove Engeset, CEO of dne pharma as.

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing people's quality of life by being a reliable supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies. Our growing product portfolio has been carefully selected to meet current public health concerns, such as obesity, Parkinson's disease, and gastro-related ailments, to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

What sets us apart is our deep-rooted commitment to understanding the needs and requirements of the countries where we are present. Our local insight and competence enable us to understand the specific needs of each country where we operate and ultimately to gain market access. This makes us a preferred partner for international companies expanding their footprint across the Nordics and Benelux regions, through either in-licensing or out-licensing. Navamedic has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2006 (ticker: NAVA) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit www.Navamedic.com

About dne pharma/Pharma Production

Prior to closing of the Transaction, dne pharma was a Norwegian developer and distributor of addiction and pain therapies, including opioid substitution treatments and emergency overdose medications. dne pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, Pharma Production AS, will continue to manufacture and supply the product portfolio recently acquired by Navamedic, as well as concentrate on contract manufacturing and development services, including analytical services, supporting the long-term need for national pharmaceutical production capacity. https://pharmaproduction.no.

