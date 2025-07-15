Technical Textiles Market worth $324.83 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Technical Textiles Market by Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Metal, Mineral, Regenerated Fiber), Process (Woven, Knitted, Non-woven), Application (MobilTech, InduTech, SporTech, BuildTech, HomeTech, ClothTech, MediTech, AgroTech, ProTech, PackTech, OekoTech, GeoTech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", technical textile market is expected to reach USD 324.83 billion in 2030 from USD 247.06 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The global demand for technical textiles is on the rise, driven by their enhanced functional properties and a widening array of applications across various industries. Unlike conventional textiles, technical textiles are meticulously engineered for optimal performance, exhibiting key characteristics such as strength, durability, thermal resistance, chemical resistance, and moisture management. These attributes render them indispensable in sectors and industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and sports. The growing focus on safety and hygiene is propelling the demand for products such as personal protective equipment (PPE), medical textiles, and filtration materials. Concurrently, increased industrialization and infrastructure development-particularly in emerging economies-are amplifying the need for geotextiles, insulation fabrics, and reinforcement materials. Technological advancements, such as the emergence of smart textiles and sustainable fibers, are further broadening the scope and enhancing the efficiency of technical textiles. Additionally, government initiatives that promote industrial growth, safety standards, and environmental protection are significantly contributing to market expansion. As industries increasingly seek innovative, cost-effective, and high-performance materials, technical textiles are establishing a more prominent position in global markets.

Technical textiles are mainly used in MediTech, AgroTech, BuildTech, MobilTech, ClothTech, OekoTech, GeoTech, PackTech, HomeTech, ProTech, InduTech, SporTech, and other applications. They are made of natural fiber, synthetic polymer, mineral, metal, and regenerated fiber.

Natural fiber segment to register highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

Natural fibers have rapidly become the leading materials in the technical textiles market, driven by a global commitment to sustainability, heightened environmental awareness, and a growing preference for biodegradable and renewable options. As industries recognize the adverse impact of synthetic fibers, there is a marked shift towards natural alternatives such as cotton, jute, flax, hemp, and coir. These materials present significant advantages, including a lower carbon footprint, recyclability, and decreased reliance on fossil fuels.

Recent technological advancements have further improved the functional performance of natural fibers, enabling them to conform to the stringent requirements for strength, durability, and resistance in various technical textile applications. Key sectors such as agriculture, packaging, construction, and automotive are increasingly adopting natural fiber-based textiles as part of their environmentally sustainable initiatives. Additionally, supportive government policies and an evolving consumer preference for green and sustainable products are reinforcing this growth trajectory. As industries increasingly embrace circular economy practices, natural fibers are positioned as a preferred choice, substantially driving their expansion within the technical textiles market.

Non-woven segment to exhibit highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

The non-woven process segment represents the most rapidly expanding area within the technical textiles market, primarily attributed to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability for various high-performance applications. Non-woven textiles are produced through a combination of mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes, circumventing the traditional methods of weaving or knitting. This production method allows for swift manufacturing and the customization of functional properties such as absorbency, filtration, durability, and barrier protection. As a result, non-woven textiles are particularly well-suited for sectors including healthcare (notably in the production of surgical masks, gowns, and wipes), hygiene (such as diapers and sanitary products), agriculture, automotive, and construction. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly intensified the demand for disposable medical and hygiene items, underscoring the critical role of non-woven fabrics in these contexts.

Moreover, ongoing advancements in biodegradable and recyclable non-woven materials are in line with increasing environmental awareness and sustainability objectives. The capacity for customization and the incorporation of smart functionalities further elevate their market potential. As industries increasingly prioritize efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship, non-woven processes are positioned to become a foundational element of technical textile production.

OekoTech segment to record highest CAGR in terms of value during forecast period

The OekoTech application has emerged as a leading growth segment within the technical textiles market, driven by an increasing global focus on sustainability, pollution mitigation, and eco-friendly innovations. This category encompasses textiles utilized in various environmental protection applications, including filtration systems, erosion control, waste management, air and water purification, and noise attenuation. As environmental regulations become more stringent across multiple sectors, the demand for efficient, durable, and environmentally safe materials has surged. OekoTech textiles are particularly advantageous for industrial filtration systems, geotextiles in sustainable construction practices, and non-woven barriers employed in environmental restoration efforts. The escalating concerns regarding climate change, urban pollution, and industrial waste management are prompting both public and private sectors to embrace greener technologies. Furthermore, advancements in biodegradable and recyclable technical textiles are facilitating the transition toward a circular economy. These factors position OekoTech as one of the most rapidly expanding segments within the technical textiles landscape.

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR in terms of value and volume during forecast period

Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing market for technical textiles, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant investments in infrastructure and manufacturing across key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This region benefits from a large and cost-effective labor force, abundant raw materials, and supportive government initiatives that foster the development of textile and industrial sectors. Heightened awareness of the advantages of technical textiles, combined with increasing demand from various industries-including automotive, construction, agriculture, healthcare, and packaging-is propelling market growth. The escalating need for personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly following recent health crises, has notably intensified demand for high-performance textiles in the region. Technological advancements, the expansion of domestic production capacities, and a rise in exports are additional factors contributing to this growth trajectory. As the Asia Pacific region continues to solidify its status as a global manufacturing hub, its influence within the technical textiles market is poised for rapid expansion.

Key players

Prominent companies include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DuPont (US), Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), KCWW (US), 3M (US), Ahlstrom (Finland), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Milliken (US), Toyobo Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan), SRF Limited (India), TenCate Protective (Netherlands), W. Ball & Son Limited (UK), HUESKER (Germany), SKAPS Industries (US), Delcotex (Germany), Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy), Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (India), Johns Manville (US), Duvaltex (Canada), Heathcoat Fabrics Limited (UK), Khosla Profil Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nikol Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Nobletex Industries Ltd. (India).

