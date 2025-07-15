QorusDocs Reports 360% Increase in Customers Using AI to Manage Proposals, Acquires Shark Finesse to Build Unified AI-Powered Value and Proposal Platform

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / QorusDocs, an AI-powered proposal management software company that streamlines creation of pitches, proposals and request for proposal (RFP) responses, today announced that its customers' use of AI to manage proposals has grown 360% year over year, and that it has acquired Shark Finesse Ltd, a United Kingdom-based AI-powered customer value management software.

"AI is completely transforming how business development teams win business, and QorusDocs is at the forefront," said Ray Meiring, CEO of QorusDocs. "The majority of our customers now rely on AI to manage proposals. We're at a pivotal moment, and with the acquisition of Shark Finesse, we're poised to deliver on companies' full revenue enablement journey, from proving value to winning the deal."

QorusDocs Acquires Shark Finesse

With Shark Finesse joining QorusDocs, the company's vision is to enable business development and proposal teams to prove value early in the revenue cycle, with intelligent business cases to close deals faster. Shark Finesse offers pre-built ROI models and customizable frameworks that help sales teams build value and close deals by removing the guesswork from financial justification.

"QorusDocs has used Shark Finesse to create business cases for years, so this acquisition is a natural fit and value-add," said Meiring. "Uniting our teams is the first step in our vision to connect business value with winning documents, which will be a game-changing combination for revenue teams."

"We've known the QorusDocs team a long time, and we're extremely bullish on the future of our combined products," said Jonathan Keighley, CEO at Shark Finesse. "Business development is one of the most consequential use cases of AI, and together we're going to help more companies win more pitches."

Following the acquisition, both companies will continue to operate independently while working toward a unified product vision, anticipated to be available in 2026.

QorusDocs Helps More Customers Win

Leading professional services firms, including Hitachi Energy, Ricoh USA and NTT Data, Inc., have recently adopted QorusDocs for proposal management. This validates QorusDocs' ability to help customers drive major efficiencies across business development and RFP processes.

QorusDocs was recently named the 2025 Emotional Footprint Champion by Info-Tech Research Group, which cited the platform's exceptional performance in building strong customer relationships and delivering business outcomes. The award was based on real user reviews and data collected through the SoftwareReviews platform.

According to SoftwareReviews, 100% of customers say QorusDocs is critical to their success. With QorusDocs, clients were able to achieve a 5x increase in RFP responses and boost win rates by 20%, on average.

To learn more about QorusDocs, visit www.qorusdocs.com .

About QorusDocs

QorusDocs is a Bellevue, WA-based global leader in AI-powered proposal management and RFP response software that automates the creation of personalized pitches, presentations, proposals, and RFP responses. QorusDocs empowers business development, sales, marketing, and proposal teams to collaborate seamlessly, optimizing billable hours and increasing client wins.

For more information, visit qorusdocs.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Shark Finesse

Shark Finesse, a UK-based leader in customer value management software and services, is transforming how businesses engage with customers through its augmented, AI-powered platform. Built to support the entire customer journey, from initial conversations to business value realisation reviews, the platform is trusted by global technology companies to scale value discussions across pre-sales, value engineering, and customer success. By enabling organisations to build client-focused, data-driven business cases, Shark Finesse empowers teams to clearly articulate impact and drive confident, value-led decisions.

Press Contact

Anna Rice

anna.rice@alpinemarketingcomms.com

SOURCE: QorusDocs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/qorusdocs-reports-360-increase-in-customers-using-ai-to-manage-p-1048059