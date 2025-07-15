Setting the Standard: Lexus of Oakville Receives 2025 Consumer Choice Award

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Lexus of Oakville, a destination dealership renowned for delivering the ultimate Lexus ownership experience, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Automobile Dealers - Lexus category for the Greater Toronto Area. This award underscores the dealership's commitment to setting the standard in luxury vehicle sales and service, providing customers with refined care and a journey that lives up to the craftsmanship of the Lexus brand.

Conveniently located in Oakville and proudly serving drivers across the GTA, Lexus of Oakville has built its reputation on more than just selling vehicles - it's about elevating every interaction to match the sophistication and innovation that Lexus drivers expect. From first inquiry to long-term maintenance, the dealership's team is dedicated to making every visit smooth, welcoming, and memorable.

Delivering More Than Cars: Delivering the Lexus Experience

At Lexus of Oakville, the mission is simple yet ambitious: to offer an unparalleled customer experience at every stage. Whether exploring the award-winning Lexus lineup, finalizing the perfect purchase, or returning for routine service, guests can count on personal attention and a standard of hospitality that's second to none.

"Anyone can sell a car, but very few can deliver a true Lexus experience," said Mike Mahaffy, General Manager at Lexus of Oakville. "Receiving the Consumer Choice Award means so much to our entire team because it reflects the trust our guests place in us. We're proud to keep setting the benchmark for what a luxury dealership should be - welcoming, transparent, and dedicated to every guest's satisfaction."

A Showroom That Embodies Luxury and Innovation

Step inside Lexus of Oakville and it's clear why drivers feel at home. The dealership's bright, modern showroom reflects the Lexus design ethos: sophisticated, calming, and purposeful. Guests are welcomed by knowledgeable product specialists ready to answer questions, demonstrate features, and guide shoppers through every option available.

From elegant self-charging hybrids to exhilarating F SPORT models, the dealership showcases the full Lexus range - each vehicle presented with care and expertise.

Personalized Care, Every Time

The Lexus of Oakville team believes the buying experience should feel effortless and respectful. Guests are encouraged to test drive, ask questions, and take the time they need to choose the right vehicle without any pressure. After purchase, the experience continues with factory-trained service technicians, concierge support, and amenities that make routine maintenance something to look forward to.

Appointments are easy to book, service bays are equipped with the latest diagnostic technology, and every detail is designed to reflect the brand's dedication to excellence.

Investing in Team and Community

Part of what sets Lexus of Oakville apart is the dealership's ongoing investment in staff training, state-of-the-art facilities, and community involvement. Every team member, from the sales floor to the service centre, undergoes regular training to maintain the highest level of product knowledge and customer service.

Outside the showroom, Lexus of Oakville supports local charities, community events, and initiatives that enrich the Oakville and broader GTA region. This commitment ensures the dealership is more than just a place to buy a luxury vehicle - it's a trusted neighbour and partner.

Driving Into the Future

As Lexus continues to lead the way in hybrid and electric vehicle technology, Lexus of Oakville is expanding its lineup and investing in advanced service tools and guest experiences to match. The dealership is excited to help new and returning guests navigate the future of sustainable luxury driving while maintaining the care and attention that have earned them this Consumer Choice Award.

Setting the standard today - and raising it for tomorrow - Lexus of Oakville remains dedicated to delivering an experience worthy of the Lexus badge.

Experience It for Yourself

To explore the Lexus lineup, book a test drive, or learn more about service options, CLICK HERE or visit www.lexusofoakville.ca or stop by the Oakville showroom.

