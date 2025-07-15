U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Seventh Year Supporting the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup

Official Apparel and Team Sponsor Delivers a Commemorative Gift Collection Honoring the Global Sport Brand's 135th Anniversary Celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. AND WINDSOR, U.K. / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in partnership with Brand Machine Group (BMG), its licensing partner in the United Kingdom, proudly served once again as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor for the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. The prestigious event took place on July 11 at the renowned Windsor Great Park at Flemish Farms' Guards Polo Club.

U.S. Polo Assn.

(left to right) U.S. Polo Assn. Team Accepts Royal Charity Polo Cup Trophy: James Beim, HRH The Prince of Wales, J. Michael Prince (USPA Global), Boo Jalil (BMG), Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprahba, and Amr Zeden

In its seventh consecutive year of sponsorship for the charitable event, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted all participating polo players, umpires, and flaggers in custom-designed performance jerseys, with The Prince of Wales captaining the U.S. Polo Assn. Team. The annual event brought together elite polo players and distinguished guests for a day of sport and charitable giving.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales competed in an exciting round-robin format match against Team Fortunis Bloodstock and Team Manta Marine Technologies - La Ilusión Polo Club. The high-profile charitable event featured other well-known polo players, including James Beim, Henry Porter, Jack Richardson, and Ivan Rubinich, to name a few. The match was filled with excellent gameplay from all participants, concluding with The Prince of Wales scoring the game-winning goal against Manta Marine Technologies. The Royal Charity Cup's Most Valuable Player was Emma McCrae from Team Fortunis Bloodstock, who had a great neck-shot goal during the day, alongside the Best Polo Pony, Chechu, played by HRH and owned by King Power Polo.

In addition to performance gear, U.S. Polo Assn. provided a limited-edition 135th Anniversary commemorative gift to all event attendees, celebrating the brand's storied heritage dating back to 1890. The tailored gift set included a canvas tote bag, a 135th Anniversary cap, a pocket square, a lapel pin, the brand's newest issue of Field X Fashion magazine, as well as co-branded event caps developed exclusively for this occasion.

"It is an extraordinary honor to once again have The Prince of Wales lead the U.S. Polo Assn. Team in support of this meaningful charity event," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are proud to stand alongside our partner Brand Machine Group in raising critical funds and awareness through the sport of polo for very important causes that uplift communities across the United Kingdom."

The annual high-profile philanthropic event raised more than £1.1 million for 10 important charities that are supported by The Prince and Princess of Wales. The 2025 event contribution takes the total raised from Royal Charity Polo Days played in the U.K. over the last 14 years to more than £14 million.

Those charities include: Anna Freud Centre, British Red Cross, Child Bereavement UK, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Family Action, Fields in Trust, Forward Trust, NHS Charities Together, Royal African Society, and We Are Farming Minds.

In addition to U.S. Polo Assn.'s role as the Official Apparel and Team Sponsor, the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup was supported by a distinguished lineup of sponsors, including Lugano Diamonds, AUDI, and Whispering Angel. These prestigious brands joined forces to help elevate the experience for players and guests alike, while reinforcing the event's charitable mission through their shared commitment to excellence, philanthropy, and style.

"Participating in the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup again is one of the highlights of the British polo season for Brand Machine Group," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group. "As the U.K. partner of U.S. Polo Assn., we are honored to help further connect the brand with the sport of polo and continue our shared mission of giving back through style and sport."

Guards Polo Club is one of only four polo clubs in the United Kingdom that stage elite tournaments, such as the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Founded in 1955 as the Household Brigade Polo Club, with His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as President, the name was changed to the Guards Polo Club in 1969 and celebrates over six decades of premier polo.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation, which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware, including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments, contact sales@brandmachinegroup.com.

Photo Captions:

1. (left to right) U.S. Polo Assn. Team Accepts Royal Charity Polo Cup Trophy: James Beim, HRH The Prince of Wales, J. Michael Prince (USPA Global), Boo Jalil (BMG), Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprahba, and Amr Zeden

2. HRH The Prince of Wales and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprahba Competing in the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor Great Park at Flemish Farms' Guards Polo Club

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

Related Images

U.S. Polo Assn.

HRH The Prince of Wales and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprahba Competing in the 2025 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor Great Park at Flemish Farms' Guards Polo Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-celebrates-seventh-year-supporting-the-2025-outsou-1048420