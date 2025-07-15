Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Subsidiary CMS Laser Wins New Order From Electrical Automation Professionals

CMS Laser's high-precision laser drilling systems see high demand from U.S. manufacturers

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation ("LPC") (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced that its subsidiary, Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), received a new order for an integration-ready laser drilling system from EAP Lasers, a division of Electrical Automation Professionals, based in Pennsylvania.

John Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Laser Photonics, commented:

"CMS Laser is a trusted supplier of custom laser equipment to leading manufacturers in the United States and abroad. This order - the first in a series of expected orders scheduled for delivery over the next 12 months - underscores the robust demand for advanced, reliable laser solutions, paving the way for sustained long-term growth. Since its acquisition in late 2024, CMS Laser has consistently demonstrated its value in enhancing our overall growth profile."

The system ordered is a high-speed CO2 Laser Drilling System, custom-built and integrated with CMS Laser's proprietary software controls.

EAP Lasers specializes in equipment, engineering, support, and parts for laser drilling systems for the pharmaceutical industry.

This collaboration highlights CMS Laser's continued growth in strategic industrial markets and its commitment to delivering reliable, cutting-edge laser solutions. For more information about CMS Laser, click here: https://cmslaser.com/

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for?engraving,?cutting,?drilling,?welding,?cleaning?and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client's unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit?Control Micro Systems, Inc., a Laser Photonics company.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-subsidiary-cms-laser-wins-new-order-from-electrical-au-1048740